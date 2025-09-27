Hartford Media Invited to Cover Groundbreaking Children’s STEM Book Event at the Main Library in Hartford, CT

Hartford Book Festival 7 years of Literary Art Welcome to Eddie's World of Learning and Education! Scroll of Knowledge!

HARTFORD, CT, UNITED STATES, September 27, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A groundbreaking new STEM children’s book series, Welcome to Eddie’s World of Learning and Education: Environmental Eddie Let’s Talk Series – Air Pollution, is launching a powerful live event at the Hartford Main Library on Saturday, September 27, 2025, and television stations from Hartford and around the state are strongly encouraged to attend.

This engaging and educational event is poised to captivate not only local families but educators, caregivers, and communities across Connecticut. At a time when critical thinking, environmental awareness, and STEM literacy are more essential than ever, Environmental Eddie delivers a fresh and fun approach for elementary-aged children to understand real-world challenges like air pollution—and empowers them to become thoughtful problem-solvers.

Why This Free Event Deserves Hartford Media Coverage:

•A Unique Educational Initiative: Environmental Eddie isn’t just another children’s book. It’s an immersive learning experience designed to ignite curiosity and build critical thinking skills in children through storytelling, hands-on activities, and real-world science.

•Cross-Community Impact: While the event is hosted in Hartford, the mission behind Welcome to Eddie’s World resonates far beyond city lines. Schools and families across Hartford and all of Connecticut are seeking innovative tools to engage students in STEM from a young age.

•Timely and Newsworthy: With air quality concerns, climate change, and environmental justice becoming front-page issues, this event brings these critical topics to children in an age-appropriate, solutions-focused way—an angle that will appeal to parents, teachers, and policymakers alike.

•Dynamic Visuals and Interviews: The event will include interactive activities, live readings, and opportunities for children to voice their ideas. This provides compelling visuals and soundbites for news coverage, including interviews with the author, educators, and participating families.

•A Model for Statewide Education Reform: Environmental Eddie offers a replicable model for how storytelling and science can be blended to support Connecticut’s educational goals, particularly in underserved and underrepresented communities.



Event Details:

•What: Launch Event – Welcome to Eddie’s World of Learning and Education: Environmental Eddie Let’s Talk Series – Air Pollution

•When: Saturday, September 27, 2025 | 9:30 AM – 3:30 PM EST

•Where: Hartford Main Library, 500 Main St, Hartford, CT 06103

•Who Should Attend: Teachers, parents, school administrators, caregivers, local officials, and media professionals

•Visuals: Children participating in STEM activities, free giveaways, live book reading, Q&A with author and educators



Television stations in Hartford and the tri-state area are encouraged to send reporters, film crews, and education correspondents to cover this powerful and timely story. It is more than a book launch—it’s a community call to action to invest in our children’s future through STEM, environmental awareness, and the joy of learning.

What others are saying about Al Chaney's book:

“Environmental Eddie assists teachers and parents in teaching children how to reduce air pollution through the use of critical thinking. Al Chaney has written an inspirational guide that will empower you and his ideas will make a difference in your life! Al’s book will inspire your soul!”

James Malinchak

Features on ABCs Hit TV Show, “Secret Millionaire” (Viewed by 50 Million+ Worldwide).

Twice Named National College Speaker of the Year!

Best-Selling Co-author of Chicken Soup for the College.

Founder, www.BigMoneySpeaker.com

"Environmental Eddie assists teachers, parents, and caregivers in teaching children how to solve air pollution through the use of STEM/STEAM/STREAM supported critical thinking skills."

Mary Lou Nayler, PhD.,

Sacramento State University, Career/Tech Ed. Assistant Professor (Retired) and National Presidential STEM Taskforce.

This engaging book, ideal for elementary-aged children, combines an engrossing story with critical STEM concepts. It encourages young readers to think critically about air pollution and develop problem-solving skills. By introducing key air pollution terminology in an age-appropriate, reader-friendly manner, the book can motivate children to become environmental champions. Additionally, it can foster empathy for those affected by air pollution, making it an impactful resource for both education and social skills.

Mousumi De, PhD.,

Assistant Professor School of Education, Department of Teaching and Learning Education, University of Redlands, Redlands, CA.

Mr. Al Chaney is a talented author who loves and cares about the environment deeply. This shows in the words of his books and in his visits with children in school classrooms and libraries across the country. If you want your children to gain knowledge of how to protect their environment and to become problem solvers to meet challenges, this book would be a welcome addition to their reading library.

Dr. Carol Montgomery, (Retired)

Former Principal, Consultant, and University Professor.



ISBN: 979-8-9869638-0-8 (Retail Print Version)

ISBN: 979-8-9869638-1-5 (Retail eBook Version)

ISBN: 979-8-9869638-2-2 (Retail Audio Book Version)

ISBN: 979-8-9869638-3-9 (Library Audio Book Version)



Media Contact:

Al Chaney, MBA

959-254-5984

ecycleit@yahoo.com

Al Chaney, MBA Author/Founder, Welcome to Eddie’s World of Learning and Education]

Welcome to Eddie's World of Learning and Education!

