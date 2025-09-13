LOCAL AUTHORS FEST-Featuring Connecticut Authors

Air Pollution, Children's Book, New Book, Teachers, Schools, School Library, Environmental Book, Childrens Environmental Book, Ecology, Global Warming, Climate Changee

Welcome to Eddie's World of Learning and Education!

Critical Thinking and Problem-Solving Teamwork to become Smarter!

Air Pollution, Children's Book, New Book, Teachers, Schools, School Library, Environmental Book, Childrens Environmental Book, Ecology, Global Warming, Climate Changee

Environmental Eddie says "Remember to Protect-it for Future Generations!"

Television stations in Hartford and across the state are encouraged to send reporters, film crews to cover this powerful and timely story.

Television stations in Hartford and across the state are encouraged to send reporters, film crews, and education correspondents to cover this powerful and timely story.”
— Al Chaney, MBA

HARTFORD, CT, UNITED STATES, September 13, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A groundbreaking new STEM children’s book series, Welcome to Eddie’s World of Learning and Education: Environmental Eddie Let’s Talk Series – Air Pollution, is launching a powerful live event at the New London Main Library on Saturday, September 13, 2025, and television stations from Hartford are strongly encouraged to attend.

This engaging and educational event is poised to captivate not only local families but educators, caregivers, and communities across Connecticut. At a time when critical thinking, environmental awareness, and STEM literacy are more essential than ever, Environmental Eddie delivers a fresh and fun approach for elementary-aged children to understand real-world challenges like air pollution—and empowers them to become thoughtful problem-solvers.

Why This Event Deserves Hartford Media Coverage:

• A Unique Educational Initiative: Environmental Eddie isn’t just another children’s book. It’s an immersive learning experience designed to ignite
curiosity and build critical thinking skills in children through storytelling, hands-on activities, and real-world science.

• Cross-Community Impact: While the event is hosted in New London, the mission behind Welcome to Eddie’s World resonates far beyond city lines.
Schools and families across Hartford and all of Connecticut are seeking innovative tools to engage students in STEM from a young age.

• Timely and Newsworthy: With air quality concerns, climate change, and environmental justice becoming front-page issues, this event brings these
critical topics to children in an age-appropriate, solutions-focused way—an angle that will appeal to parents, teachers, and policymakers alike.

• Dynamic Visuals and Interviews: The event will include interactive activities, live readings, and opportunities for children to voice their ideas. This
provides compelling visuals and soundbites for news coverage, including interviews with the author, educators, and participating families.

• A Model for Statewide Education Reform: Environmental Eddie offers a replicable model for how storytelling and science can be blended to support
Connecticut’s educational goals, particularly in underserved and underrepresented communities.

Event Details:

• What: Launch Event – Welcome to Eddie’s World of Learning and Education: Environmental Eddie Let’s Talk Series – Air Pollution

• When: Saturday, September 13, 2025 | 11:00 AM – 2:00 PM EST

• Where: New London Main Library, 63 Huntington St, New London, CT 06320

• Who Should Attend: Teachers, parents, caregivers, local officials, and media professionals

• Visuals: Children participating in STEM activities, live book reading, Q&A with author and educators

Television stations in Hartford and across the state are encouraged to send reporters, film crews, and education correspondents to cover this powerful and timely story.

It is more than a book launch—it’s a community call to action to invest in our children’s future through STEM, environmental awareness, and the joy of learning.

Media Contact:
Al Chaney, MBA
959-254-5984
eddie@environmental-eddie.com
Author/Founder, Welcome to Eddie’s World of Learning and Education

Al Chaney
MPM Enterprises, LLC
+1 959-254-5984
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
Instagram
Facebook
YouTube
TikTok
X

Audio Book Sample: Welcome to Eddie's World of Learning and Education!

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

LOCAL AUTHORS FEST-Featuring Connecticut Authors

Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry, Education, Environment, Media, Advertising & PR, Social Media


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

Contact
Al Chaney
MPM Enterprises, LLC
+1 959-254-5984
Company/Organization
MPM Enterprises, LLC
P.O. BOX 197
Madison, Alabama, 35758
United States
+1 256-441-2974
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

About Us MPM Enterprises, LLC is a product development, publishing, and education consulting company. The company was formed in 2022 by Mr. Al Chaney, MBA. Mr. Chaney has a history of developing strategies and assisted in policies to protect the environment. He is a retired Intergrated Waste Management Specialist (IWMS) formally with the California Environmental Protection Agency (CIWMB) where he was the liaison for all of the public colleges in California for recycling and waste diversion. His first book, Computer Recycling for Education assisted school, colleges, and businesses starting up computer refurbishing programs to divert toxic materials in computers through refurbishment from landfills. Now, it is time for him to educate and train the next generation of environmental advocates to protect the environment.

http://environmental-eddie.com

More From This Author
LOCAL AUTHORS FEST-Featuring Connecticut Authors
STEM Book for Children, Parents and Teachers to be Featured at Authors Fest at the New London Public Library
New STEM Audio Book helps Children to Improve Critical Thinking and Problem Solving Skills
View All Stories From This Author