Partner offers life changing journey: 2026 applications open

Unbroken Spirit empowers Veterans to reclaim purpose, connection and strength through a life changing, year-long program built on challenge, growth and community. Over the course of three transformative phases, Veterans either embark on a rugged, multi-day backpacking expedition or take part in world-class adaptive outdoor experiences designed to meet their needs. With a focus on healing, self-discovery and service, Unbroken Spirit creates a space where Veterans support one another, rebuild confidence and return to their communities as stronger leaders and role models.

The Unbroken Spirit 2026 programs are designed for you, the Veteran who is searching for challenge, connection and purpose. This is your chance to push beyond limits, discover your strength and build bonds that last forever.

Here’s how your life changing journey unfolds:

Phase I (Virtual). You’ll start from home. For 12 weeks, you’ll train your mind, body and spirit. You’ll learn skills, strengthen resilience and prepare yourself for the challenge ahead.

Phase II (In-Person). Now the real adventure begins.

Backpacking Expedition: Spend six days in the wilderness with fellow Veterans. You’ll hike, camp and overcome obstacles you never thought possible. Every step on the trail becomes a milestone in your journey.

Adaptive Sports Program: For Veterans with adaptive needs, Phase II takes place at the National Ability Center in Park City, Utah. There, you’ll take part in a world-class adaptive sports experience. From skiing to other winter activities, every challenge is designed to strengthen your confidence, inspire growth and remind you of your resilience.

Phase III (Virtual). When the expedition ends, your growth continues. With the support of your mentors and team, you’ll stay connected, focused and ready to lead in your family, career and community. You’re never on this path alone.

Veteran Erika shared, “Six months ago—let alone a year—I would’ve spiraled, stuck deep in my emotions and in self-pity. But this journey with Unbroken Spirit—from the workbook to the books to your stories—has helped me face emotional turmoil differently. I’ve learned to let go and grow.”

2026 program dates

Challenge yourself in 2026: Unbroken Spirit Veteran Program

Applications are open now and space is limited. Interviews for the Adaptive Sports Team begin in November. Don’t wait—take this step for yourself.

