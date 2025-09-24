Clearwater region pheasant stocking begins in time for youth season

A hunter's favorite time of the year is finally here! There are so many opportunities to get out hunting this fall, including flushing pheasants! The youth-only pheasant season provides a great opportunity for youth hunters to get outdoors and have the opportunity to bag their first pheasant. The Redbird segment of the Craig Mountain Wildlife Management Area (WMA) and Palouse Youth-only Access Yes! site will both be stocked with pheasants for the youth-only season. Palouse Youth-only Access Yes! site does require a sign-up and slots fill up fast so, don’t wait to get your spot! The Redbird Area does not require a sign-up. As a reminder, the youth-only pheasant season starts October 4th and runs until October 10th. Youth hunters under the age of 18 with a valid hunting license or passport, do not need an Upland Game Permit and may harvest their own bag and possession limit. You can find more information regarding season and bag limits in the Idaho Upland Game, Turkey & Furbearer Regulation book. All upland game birds hunters are required to wear visible orange with at least 36 square inches above the waist when hunting. Shooting hours for pheasant release sites in the Clearwater Region are 8 AM to one-half hour after sunset.

The general season for pheasant opens October 11th and runs through the end of December. Hunters, 18 years of age and older, intending to hunt stocked birds on a pheasant release area will need to purchase an upland game bird permit in addition to their hunting license. Each permit is valid for six rooster with a daily bag limit of two. These permits can be purchased at a regional fish and game office, licensed vendor, online, or by phone (1-800-554-8685).

To learn more about each of the Clearwater stocking areas visit the links below:

Palouse Youth-Only Area: This property is a privately-owned, youth only area enrolled in Fish and Game’s Access Yes! Program. Please visit Palouse River Access Yes! webpage for more property information and how to sign up for access.

Genesee Release Area: This property is a privately-owned area enrolled in Fish and Game’s Access Yes! Program. Please visit Genesee Area Access Yes! webpage for more property information and how to sign up for access. **Note** that the Genesee Release Area is a subset of the overall Genesee Area in Access Yes!

Peterson Loop Area: This property is a privately-owned area enrolled in Fish and Game’s Access Yes! Program. Please visit Peterson Loop Area Access Yes! webpage for more property information and how to sign up for access.

Craig Mountain WMA – Redbird Parcel: This property is a public accessible area owned and managed by Fish and Game. Please visit the Craig Mountain WMA webpage to view information about the WMA and visit Redbird Parcel webpage for information. **Note** Hunters are not required to sign up to hunt the Redbird Parcel.

For additional questions regarding pheasant stocking in the Clearwater Region, please contact Regional Wildlife Habitat Biologist, Justin Bright at (208) 799-5010 or email at justin.bright@idfg.idaho.gov.