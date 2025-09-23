Submit Release
State Secretary Grašič on strategic investments for a competitive Slovenia

SLOVENIA, September 23 - State Secretary Neva Grašič addressed participants at the development conference Slovenia, Competitiveness and Investments, organised by the National Council. She emphasised the importance of developing a strategic vision for Slovenia in a global context: "The choice of investment is a long-term decision that requires strategic thinking and coordinated action by all stakeholders."

