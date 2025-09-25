From Burnout to Balance: How Hope for the Trades is a Path Forward for Tradesmen

A national nonprofit helps skilled tradesmen reclaim their time, health, and purpose with leadership tools built for life beyond the job site.

We want to help guys run great businesses without losing their marriages, their faith, or their peace of mind” — Nate Agentis

HELLERTOWN, PA, UNITED STATES, September 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- As stress, fatigue, and burnout continue to take their toll on skilled tradesmen across the country, one nonprofit is working to reverse the trend by offering hope, not just hustle. Hope For The Trades , founded by trades leader and author Nate Agentis, is a rapidly growing movement that helps trades professionals transition from burnout to balance through values-based leadership training, peer mentorship, and community support.“Let’s be honest, running a trades business can be brutal,” said Agentis. “Most guys don’t burn out because they’re weak. They burn out because they never learned how to lead with clarity, build systems, or protect what really matters, like their health, their time, and their family.”Through its growing national membership, Hope For The Trades offers access to in-person retreats, online leadership training, and resources tailored specifically to the lives of tradespeople, those working in plumbing, HVAC, construction, electrical, and related industries.The organization’s leadership platform, called the Hope Hub, provides members with actionable tools to scale their businesses, lead their teams, and still have enough time left at the end of the day to enjoy life. The focus isn’t just on productivity, it’s on purpose.“We want to help guys run great businesses without losing their marriages, their faith, or their peace of mind,” said Agentis. “This is about legacy. About showing up to work and to life.”One of the most powerful tools available to members is Get Shit Done !, Agentis’ bestselling leadership playbook for tradespeople. The book , which has been featured in AP News, ABC, NBC, and Google News, is included free for all Hope For The Trades members. It offers practical guidance on building systems, leading with vision, and avoiding the chaos that so often defines the trades industry.The stories of transformation are growing, shop owners who were ready to walk away are now mentoring others, team leaders are finding their voice, and young professionals are learning how to lead without losing themselves.With burnout on the rise across the skilled trades, the mission of Hope For The Trades has never been more urgent.“This isn’t just a leadership organization,” said Agentis. “It’s a lifeline. It’s a community. And it’s what I wish I had when I was burning out behind the wheel of a growing business.”About Nate AgentisNate Agentis is a seasoned trades business leader, speaker, and author of Get Shit Done!, a leadership playbook written specifically for tradespeople. After years of leading and scaling companies, he launched Hope For The Trades to give others the support, structure, and spiritual grounding he wished he had during his own burnout journey. Nate is passionate about restoring health, hope, and purpose to those who build America with their hands.Learn More or Join the MovementTo learn more, download resources, or become a member of Hope For The Trades, visit:hopeforthetrades.com

