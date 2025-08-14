Nate Agentis Launches Bold New Book for the Trades: 'Get Shit Done!' Now Available
Unapologetic, hard-won leadership lessons and tools for trades pros ready to lead with grit, action, and results.
Written for foremen, project leads, business owners, anyone stepping up on the jobsite, and those looking to go into business on their own, Get Shit Done! strips away the fluff and delivers real-world leadership lessons forged in the field, not the boardroom.
“There’s no handbook for becoming the kind of leader your crew will follow through fire,” said Agentis. “This is that handbook. It’s hard-won advice for the trades, straight up and unapologetic.”
Backed by decades of experience in the trades, Agentis shares his proven five-step leadership framework, tactical tools, and candid stories that resonate with today’s hardworking professionals. The book balances practical action with hard-earned wisdom, covering everything from accountability and communication to building a team that gives a damn.
Readers who order the book will receive an exclusive bonus package which includes a Margin Maximizer Checklist, a 7-step guide to smarter pricing, leaner operations, high-ROI marketing, and loyal customers, all without sacrificing quality.
