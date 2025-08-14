Submit Release
Nate Agentis Launches Bold New Book for the Trades: 'Get Shit Done!' Now Available

Image of the book Get Shit Done!: Leadership Playbook for the Trades by Nate Agentis, featuring a blue and black modern design with the subtitle “How to Grow Your Business, Build a Strong Team, and Leave a Lasting Legacy.”

Leadership Playbook for the Trades by Nate Agentis, offering real-world strategies to grow businesses, build strong teams, and leave a legacy.

Unapologetic, hard-won leadership lessons and tools for trades pros ready to lead with grit, action, and results.

There’s no handbook for becoming the kind of leader your crew will follow through fire; this is that handbook. It’s hard-won advice for the trades, straight up and unapologetic.”
— Nate Agentis
HELLERTOWN, PA, UNITED STATES, August 14, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Blue-collar leadership just got a much-needed dose of honesty, grit, and action. Nate Agentis, tradesman-turned-leader and founder of multiple successful service businesses, today announced the launch of his book, Get Shit Done!: Leadership Playbook for the Trades, available now on Amazon.

Written for foremen, project leads, business owners, anyone stepping up on the jobsite, and those looking to go into business on their own, Get Shit Done! strips away the fluff and delivers real-world leadership lessons forged in the field, not the boardroom.

“There’s no handbook for becoming the kind of leader your crew will follow through fire,” said Agentis. “This is that handbook. It’s hard-won advice for the trades, straight up and unapologetic.”

Backed by decades of experience in the trades, Agentis shares his proven five-step leadership framework, tactical tools, and candid stories that resonate with today’s hardworking professionals. The book balances practical action with hard-earned wisdom, covering everything from accountability and communication to building a team that gives a damn.

Readers who order the book will receive an exclusive bonus package which includes a Margin Maximizer Checklist, a 7-step guide to smarter pricing, leaner operations, high-ROI marketing, and loyal customers, all without sacrificing quality.

