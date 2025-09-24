New Book Leading By Example During a Crisis by Erin Coakley Offers a Blueprint for Crisis Leadership in Healthcare

SAN ANGELO , TX, UNITED STATES, September 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- With the global healthcare landscape forever changed by recent crises, Erin Coakley ’s new book, Leading by Example During a Crisis , has officially launched. The book provides professionals across industries with a practical and compassionate framework for navigating leadership challenges during high-pressure situations.Now available in paperback and ebook formats, Leading by Example During a Crisis offers a firsthand account of how Coakley, a hospitalist-turned-director of medicine, guided her team through the COVID-19 pandemic. Her leadership philosophy rooted in empathy, transparency, and resilience—serves as both a roadmap and an inspiration for leaders facing similar challenges.Drawing on real-world experiences from the front lines of healthcare, Coakley explores the essential components of effective crisis leadership. She demonstrates how to balance urgent decision-making with the human needs of patients, staff, and communities. Through stewardship, contextual leadership, and trust-building, she outlines clear strategies that can be applied across healthcare and beyond.Early readers have praised the book for its clarity, relatability, and actionable insights. Healthcare professionals, educators, and organizational leaders alike will find value in Coakley’s guidance on leading through uncertainty while maintaining compassion and ethical integrity.Leading by Example During a Crisis is a timely and vital addition to the literature on crisis leadership. It is an essential resource for anyone working to support teams through change, trauma, or transformation.The book is now available in print and digital formats through major online bookstores worldwide.About the BookIn the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic, healthcare systems around the globe faced unprecedented challenges and uncertainties. For medical leaders, patient care quickly evolved into high-stakes crisis management. As the director of a medical group in Texas, Erin Coakley found herself in an unexpected but critical leadership role embracing it with a deep sense of responsibility toward patients, staff, and community.In Leading by Example During a Crisis, Coakley shares the strategies that guided her team through immense pressure, strengthened their resilience, and upheld their commitment to exceptional patient care despite overwhelming stress. At its heart, the book emphasizes the principle of leading by example, a lesson that helped her team remain cohesive, grounded, and effective throughout one of the most demanding periods in modern healthcare history.About the AuthorErin Coakley is a physician, hospitalist, and medical director with years of frontline experience in patient care and leadership. Her unique perspective combines clinical expertise with compassionate crisis management, making her a trusted voice on resilience and leadership in healthcare. Through her writing, Coakley aims to equip professionals with tools to lead with integrity, clarity, and empathy in times of uncertainty.

