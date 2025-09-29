New Memoir Reveals Direct Divine Encounter and Modern-Day Miracles

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, September 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Revelation in Jesus Calling, an upcoming memoir by Kimberly Hubbard, invites readers into an astonishing account of supernatural experiences, spiritual warfare, and modern-day miracles. Releasing this fall, the book blends raw testimony with a powerful message of redemption and hope.Hubbard’s journey began in the depths of personal despair, where she experienced a series of extraordinary visions—including a dramatic confrontation between a dark, horned cloud and a radiant cross of light in the sky. From that moment forward, her life became marked by divine encounters: physical healings that baffled medical professionals, unmistakable signs of heavenly guidance, and a clear voice that pulled her out of addiction and darkness.At its core, Revelation in Jesus Calling proclaims that redemption is possible for everyone. It affirms that divine intervention is not just a story of the past but an active reality today. With unflinching honesty, Hubbard shares her testimony in a way that is deeply personal yet accessible, offering encouragement for anyone who has felt lost, broken, or without purpose.“This book is a testament that God is still speaking and still working miracles in our lives today,” says Hubbard.The memoir will resonate with readers navigating addiction, grief, or brokenness, as well as those drawn to charismatic Christianity, prophecy, or the study of modern-day miracles.About the AuthorKimberly Hubbard is a former construction worker and electrician whose life was radically transformed by a spiritual awakening. Once trapped in addiction and hopelessness, she now dedicates her life to caregiving, counseling, and offering hope to the hurting and homeless.This press release is being carried out for Per lounge and marketing purposes, and it does not have any link.

