Author Larry Patzer Unveils Gripping New Thriller The Past Always Comes Back

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, September 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- International intrigue, family honor, and a past that refuses to stay buried converge in the latest thriller from author Larry Patzer , The Past Always Comes Back. This new installment in the Michael and Ann series immerses readers in a high-stakes world where love, loyalty, and survival collide against the backdrop of a deadly international vendetta.At the heart of the story are Michael and Ann Johnson, an ordinary couple thrust into extraordinary danger when a devastating explosion shatters their peaceful life in Oregon’s Willamette Valley. What begins as a shocking attack quickly unravels into a far-reaching web of revenge, betrayal, and secrets from Michael’s shadowy past.From the quiet corners of Corvallis to the opulent halls of Austria, The Past Always Comes Back unfolds as a tense narrative that explores how unresolved history can resurface with lethal force. Readers will be gripped by relentless twists, explosive confrontations, and the haunting question: Can anyone ever truly escape their past?“This is not just a story about survival,” says author Larry Patzer. “It’s about the hidden debts of history, the bonds of love under fire, and what happens when ordinary lives are caught in the crosshairs of extraordinary vengeance.”With its seamless blend of international suspense, richly developed characters, and cinematic pacing, The Past Always Comes Back is set to captivate thriller enthusiasts and book club readers alike.The Past Always Comes Back will be available soon in paperback, ebook, and other formats through major retailers.About the AuthorLarry Patzer crafts high-stakes thrillers that explore the razor’s edge between ordinary life and extraordinary danger. His Michael and Ann series has been praised for its fast pace, layered storytelling, and thought-provoking themes of love, loss, and resilience under fire.

