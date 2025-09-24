Submit Release
Incarcerated Person Who Walked Away from Male Community Reentry Program Apprehended

LOS ANGELES – California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation (CDCR) officials announced the apprehension of an incarcerated person who walked away from a Male Community Reentry Program (MCRP) facility in Los Angeles County on March 9, 2025.


Herber Ramosrauda, 46, was taken into custody without incident in the city of Los Angeles by the Los Angeles Police Department-Rampart Division on Sept. 20. He was transported to the Metropolitan Detention Center where he will be turned over to CDCR custody. His case will be referred to the Los Angeles County District Attorney for possible escape charges.


Ramosrauda was received from Los Angeles County on May 13, 2024, to serve a three-year sentence for second-degree robbery.


Since 1977, 99 percent of the incarcerated people who have escaped or walked away from an adult institution, camp, in-state contract bed or Community Rehabilitative Program Placement have been captured.

