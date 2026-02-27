CDCR Turns David Allen Funston Over to Local Law Enforcement Officials Today After Warrant Issued for his Arrest

SACRAMENTO – The California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation (CDCR) at 7:30 a.m. today turned David Allen Funston over to law enforcement officials as he faces new criminal charges in Placer County.

Funston, 64, was scheduled to be released on parole today. However, Placer County issued a new warrant for his arrest and CDCR turned Funston over to law enforcement authorities.

Funston was sentenced in 1999 to life with the possibility of parole relating to the sexual abuse of children including kidnapping and lewd and lascivious acts with a child under 14 years of age. He was found eligible for parole at his first subsequent suitability hearing before the Board of Parole Hearings (BPH) on Sept. 24, 2025.

On Jan. 9, 2026, Governor Newsom referred his case back to BPH requesting an “en banc” review, where a majority of appointed commissioners review the prior parole decision. On Feb. 18, 2026, the Board of Parole Hearings panel reaffirmed its decision.

Funston was eligible for a parole hearing under the statutory Elderly Parole Program, in which a qualified individual’s elderly parole eligible date is calculated based on when they turn 50 years old and have served 20 years of continuous incarceration.

More information on Board of Parole Hearings en banc referrals can be found here. Minutes for public comments will be made available on our website on March 6. Any decision language from the en banc proceeding is located here: Feb 18 Decisions.

