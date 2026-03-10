Attempted Homicide of California State Prison, Sacramento Peace Officer Under Investigation

FOLSOM – California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation officials are investigating an attack on a peace officer at California State Prison, Sacramento (SAC) as an attempted homicide.

On March 9, 2026, at approximately 10:15 a.m., incarcerated person Jon C. Blaylock allegedly attacked a correctional officer in a cell block. The officer sustained multiple puncture wounds. Staff responded immediately and used physical force to quickly quell the attack.

Institution medical staff responded on scene to triage the officer’s injuries. The officer was then transported to an outside medical facility for a higher level of care. The officer is in good condition and awaiting discharge.

An improvised weapon was found at the scene.

Blaylock will be placed in restricted housing pending investigation into this case. SAC officials are currently investigating the incident. The case will be referred to the Sacramento County District Attorney’s Office for possible felony prosecution.

Peer support and other support services are being offered to employees.

Blaylock, 56, was most recently received from Los Angeles County on June 23, 2004, sentenced to life with the possibility of parole for attempted first-degree murder of a peace officer/firefighter as a third striker, with enhancements for discharge and use of a firearm and prior felony conviction of a serious offense. While incarcerated, on Nov. 4, 2014, he was sentenced by Los Angeles County to life with the possibility of parole for assault by an incarcerated person with a deadly weapon or force likely to cause great bodily injury as a third striker. On Aug. 16, 2023, he was sentenced by San Bernardino County to life without parole for second-degree murder of a peace officer, an in-prison offense, with an enhancement for personal use of a dangerous or deadly weapon.

SAC opened in 1986 and houses more than 2,200 medium-, maximum- and high-security incarcerated persons. SAC offers academic classes and vocational programs and employs approximately 1,500 people.

