MergersAndAcquisitions.net Launches Dedicated Blockchain M&A Advisory Services

SEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES, September 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- MergersAndAcquisitions.net , a leading middle-market mergers and acquisitions advisory firm, today announced the launch of its specialized Blockchain M&A practice, designed to support the growing number of companies operating at the intersection of finance and decentralized technology.The new service offering delivers strategic buy-side and sell-side advisory for cryptocurrency exchanges, blockchain infrastructure providers, Web3 protocols, NFT and gaming platforms, DAOs, and DeFi ecosystems. As the blockchain industry matures and consolidates, demand for expert guidance on token-linked transactions, cross-border regulatory issues, and valuation modeling continues to rise.“We’re seeing an unprecedented wave of activity in blockchain-related M&A,” said Nate Nead, Managing Director at MergersAndAcquisitions.net. “From protocols consolidating developer teams to DAOs acquiring treasury-managed assets, the landscape is evolving fast—and it requires a new kind of advisory model. We’re excited to offer our clients the sophistication of traditional M&A, adapted for the tokenized economy.”The Blockchain M&A division supports a range of services including:Strategic exit planning for crypto-native foundersTarget sourcing and acquisition advisory for funds and DAOsTokenomics-driven deal structuringSmart contract and treasury due diligencePost-transaction integration support for decentralized teamsBacked by a multidisciplinary team of investment bankers, Web3 entrepreneurs, and legal-technical advisors, the firm is uniquely positioned to address the complexities of blockchain transactions. From hybrid equity-token deal structuring to governance-vote based acquisitions, MergersAndAcquisitions.net brings deep insight and transactional fluency to a fast-changing sector.“Too many promising blockchain founders miss out on successful exits or growth acquisitions because they don’t have the right partner at the table,” Nead added. “Our goal is to ensure they’re not only prepared for acquisition but positioned to maximize long-term value—for both token holders and equity stakeholders.”Companies interested in exploring blockchain M&A services can learn more or request a confidential consultation at:About MergersAndAcquisitions.netMergersAndAcquisitions.net is a full-service M&A advisory firm specializing in middle-market transactions across emerging and traditional industries. With deep expertise in deal sourcing, capital formation, transaction execution, and investment banking for crypto companies , the firm offers tailored advisory services that bridge innovation with institutional-grade execution. The newly launched Blockchain M&A practice reflects the firm’s ongoing commitment to serving the next generation of high-growth industries.

