Governor Mills Announces Launch of the Maine Department of Energy Resources

New cabinet-level department, replacing the Governor's Energy Office, will lead policy and planning to promote affordable, reliable energy for Maine people and businesses._

Governor Janet Mills today announced the official launch of the Maine Department of Energy Resources (DOER), a new cabinet-level department to lead State energy policy, programs and planning in support of more affordable and reliable energy for Maine people and businesses.

"The new Maine Department of Energy Resources will help deliver for more affordable, reliable, and secure energy that is ready to serve Maine people for generations to come," said Governor Janet Mills. "The Department will help us plan smarter, seize new opportunities, and strengthen our partnerships across the region to meet Maine's energy challenges and ensure a brighter future for our state."

As proposed by Governor Mills and approved by the Legislature, Maine joins more than other 40 states with cabinet-level energy departments. DOER will replace the Governor's Energy Office as the State's designated energy office. The Department will continue GEO's core responsibilities, coordinate with national, state and regional entities, while assuming new authority granted by the Legislature to conduct energy procurements from clean, cost-effective sources with approval of the Maine Public Utilities Commission.

The Governor has appointed Dan Burgess, currently director of the Governor's Energy Office (GEO), to serve as Acting Commissioner. Raised in Newport, Maine, Burgess was appointed by Governor Mills to lead the Governor's Energy Office in 2019 and has more than 15 years of energy policy leadership experience in state government.

"I thank Governor Mills for the opportunity to serve as Acting Commissioner at such an important moment for Maine," said Dan Burgess. "By elevating energy to cabinet level, the Department will have the people, tools and authority to plan to strengthen our grid, and promote cost-effective energy solutions for Maine. Our focus will be on practical actions that benefit Maine families and businesses today, while preparing for a secure and reliable energy future."

"Energy is no longer just about keeping the lights on -- it's about affordability for families, competitiveness for businesses, and resilience for communities," said Senator Mark Lawrence and Representative Melanie Sachs, co-chairs of the Legislature's Energy, Utilities and Technology Committee. "This new department strengthens Maine's ability to meet all three goals while ensuring transparency and accountability."

"Creating the new Department of Energy Resources is a major step forward for Maine," said Representative Gerry Runte, D-York,w ho sponsored the legislation to create DOER. "By bringing the work now done by multiple agencies under one roof, we can coordinate more effectively, respond faster to emerging technologies, and craft policies with greater clarity and impact. This new department gives Maine the focus and tools we need to lower costs, strengthen reliability, and plan confidently for the future."

"Energy is one of most pressing issues for our state's economy and the Maine State Chamber applauds the Legislature and Governor Mills for their leadership in establishing the Maine Department of Energy Resources," said Patrick Woodcock, President and CEO of the Maine State Chamber of Commerce. "The Maine State Chamber of Commerce supported this initiative, as addressing energy affordability and meeting our state's climate targets will require careful planning and execution. We look forward to working with the Administration on those efforts with this cabinet-level Department."

"Through the creation of the Department of Energy Resources, Maine joins a growing number of states where leaders on both sides of the aisle are elevating state energy offices to support cost-effective and cleaner energy solutions," said David Terry, President of the National Association of State Energy Officials (NASEO). "NASEO applauds Governor Mills and welcomes the new Department which will further accelerate Maine's ambitious energy, economic, and environmental goals."

First created in 1973 as the Maine Office of Energy Resources, the office was renamed and reorganized multiple times and most recently as the Governor's Energy Office. DOER will coordinate closely with the PUC, other state agencies, and regional entities to ensure Maine's energy policies promote affordability, reliability, and economic growth. The Department will be organized by divisions to fulfill its statutory requirements, focusing on energy planning and policy, supply and security, efficiency, and economy and innovation.

Acting Commissioner Burgess has appointed Celina Cunningham Deputy Director of GEO since 2020, as Deputy Commissioner. Cunningham has extensive experience in energy, climate, and natural resource management across the public and private sectors.

The Commissioner of DOER will continue to serve on the Board of the Efficiency Maine Trust and will also now serve as one of Maine's two representatives on the Board of the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiate (RGGI).

The Commissioner's position is a cabinet-level appointment, subject to a hearing before the Legislature's Energy and Utilities Committee and confirmation by the Maine State Senate.