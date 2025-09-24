Project Spotlight: Key US 163 stretch gets updated safety features

KAYENTA – A curved portion US 163 between Kayenta and Monument Valley now has 5-foot shoulders and new rumble strips thanks to an Arizona Department of Transportation safety project.

The $3.1 million improvement, which started in April, is designed to reduce the potential for crashes between mileposts 404 and 406. In conjunction with the Navajo Nation, ADOT added wide shoulders in both directions as well as new striping, signage, and rumble strips on the center line and shoulders to alert drivers deviating from their travel lane.

To maintain traffic flow and minimize delays for area residents, ADOT kept a single lane open during the week and scheduled no work over weekends and holidays.

This project, funded by Arizona’s Highway Safety Improvement Program, supports ADOT’s commitment to safeguarding Arizonans and empowering the economy by providing reliable transportation through the Oljato-Monument Valley, a major tourist route and pathway between Arizona and Utah.

For more information, please visit the US 163 Safety Improvements page at azdot.gov/projects > Northeast District.