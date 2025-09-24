Car Seat Saturday unites safety advocates nationwide

Sept. 24, 2025

By Lauren Macias-Cervantes

EL PASO — TxDOT offers free car seat safety checks all year long, but Saturday — Car Seat Saturday — certified Child Passenger Safety Technicians nationwide will be offering free car seat safety checks.

Every year, the U.S. Department of Transportation’s National Highway Traffic Safety Administration celebrates Child Passenger Safety Week, which runs this year from Sept. 21-27, 2025.

The annual safety week culminates with National Seat Check Saturday on Sept. 27, a day for parents and caregivers to receive free instruction on how to correctly install and use the right car seats for their children.

In many communities in Texas, technicians will be available to help parents and caregivers determine the right seats for their children and demonstrate how to correctly install and use those seats.

In just 20 to 30 minutes, certified technicians can help ensure each seat is installed correctly, giving caregivers peace of mind when they’re on the road.

In El Paso, regional partners are joining forces in one location to empower families with life-saving car seat education and a multi-agency seat check.

“TxDOT understands that every parent’s top priority is keeping their children safe,” said El Paso District Engineer Tomas Trevino. “That’s why we’re proud to join forces with local agencies across El Paso for the city’s first-ever collaborative National Seat Check Saturday.”

The El Paso Regional Car Seat Partners is a coalition of local agencies committed to “elevating safety from birth to boosters.” It was formed to strengthen communication and collaboration among organizations providing child passenger safety services to families in the greater El Paso area.