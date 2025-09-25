Organisan's minimum-risk pesticide Impact SIX is now available throughout California

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, September 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Organisan Corp ., the pioneer in Chitosan agricultural technology and the leading innovator in Chitosan-based agricultural solutions, eagerly announces the availability of its minimum-risk use pesticide Impact SIX throughout California.Impact SIX has already been employed over the last 18 months in several states in a variety of crop, horticultural and turf applications.“We have seen amazing results with Impact SIX across the board” said Organisan VP Sales and Marketing Mark Nichols. "The Impact SIX formulation sets a new benchmark in agricultural efficiency and effectiveness. With its custom formulation, Impact SIX boosts plant defenses, provides superior protection against pesticide challenges and ensures healthier and more resilient crops for our growers. The feedback we have received across the country has been outstanding. We are poised and ready to bring this success to California growers."Impact SIX provides effective control/suppression of plant-parasitic nematodes in the soil and of listed soil and foliar fungal pathogens. Impact SIX works with plant natural defense systems to address biotic and abiotic stresses, and with soil biology to deter insect feeding, laying, and establishment as well as combats diseases caused by plant viruses. Impact SIX is versatile and is suitable in applications via foliar spray, in furrow or irrigation to turf, fruit, vegetables, ornamentals, row crops, nut crops, seed treatment and residential uses.What sets Impact SIX apart is its significantly higher concentration of Chitosan – 6 percent compared to lower concentrations for other products. This advanced formulation leverages this higher Chitosan concentration to further boost microbial activity and provides superior support across multiple applications.Impact SIX is a 25(b) minimum risk use product that qualifies for exemption from EPA registration under the Federal Insecticide, Fungicide and Rodenticide Act (FIFRA).“In response to the new 25(b) requirements, we wanted to develop a unique Chitosan formulation that would be effective and to exploit a new market niche” said Dr. André Blanchard, VP of Operations and Technology. “Impact SIX is engineered to maximize transpiration, combat fungal growth and deliver comprehensive pathogen control and enhanced plant vitality.”For more information about Impact SIX and how it can benefit your agricultural practices, please visit Organisan’s website at www.organisancorp.com . For private labeling options or to place an order, please contact:Mark Nichols678-935-8120markn@organisancorp.comTom Wood208-317-4580tomw@organisancorp.comABOUTOrganisan Corp., the pioneer in Chitosan agricultural technology, is a market leader in agriculture and turf products featuring Chitosan. Its proprietary technology enables precise manipulation of Chitosans for desired functionalities, while maintaining a steadfast commitment to natural ingredients, and ensuring reduced risks associated with product chemistry, concentration effects or phytotoxicity.

