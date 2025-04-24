Savannah Resident to Serve as Deputy Assistant Secretary in Trump Administration

Lori Frazier Bearden has been appointed to lead the federal ETA under the United States Department of Labor.

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, April 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Lori Frazier Bearden, a resident of Savannah, Georgia, has been appointed to serve as the Deputy Assistant Secretary for the Employment and Training Administration (ETA) at the United States Department of Labor She previously led the Office of Economic Development at the United States Department of Housing and Urban Development in Washington, D.C. and served an earlier post at the Georgia Department of Labor (GDOL) as Deputy Commissioner during the Mark Butler Administration.As the Deputy Commissioner for Economic and Workforce Development at the Georgia Department of Labor (GDOL), she oversaw initiatives that enhanced the state's workforce capabilities and economic growth. During the COVID-19 pandemic, Bearden played a pivotal role in developing strategies to safely reopen GDOL's career centers for in-person services, ensuring both staff and client safety amid challenging circumstances.Her leadership role will help U.S. Labor Secretary Lori Chavez-DeRemer execute President Donald Trump’s mission of putting American workers, veterans and retirees first. The mission of the ETA is to contribute to the more efficient functioning of the U.S. labor market by providing high-quality job training, employment, labor market information and income maintenance services primarily through state and local workforce development systems.Bearden holds a bachelor’s in political science from Columbus State University in Georgia and a master’s in public administration from Auburn University, with a focus on economic development and community planning. She is also a Ph.D. candidate in public administration and public policy at Auburn University, concentrating her research on the impact of one-party dominance in state legislatures on policy development.Her husband, Joshua Bearden, is an Assistant U.S. Attorney in the Southern District of Georgia and serves on an active-duty mobilization as a colonel in the U.S. Army prosecuting the matter of United States v. Khalid Sheikh Mohammad, et al., (“The 9/11 Case”).They have two children and will reside in Washington, D.C. during her term.More on the ETA can be found at www.dol.gov/agencies/eta ###

