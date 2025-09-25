In-Line Renewal Solutions and Jetters Northwest Announce Strategic Partnership

In-Line Renewal Solutions Jetters Northwest In-Line Renewal Solutions Training Center

First Northeast distributor for Jetters Northwest brings local access, training, and repairs to trenchless technology and drain cleaning equipment customers

By combining Jetters Northwest’s innovative equipment with In-Line Renewal Solutions’ training and repair capabilities, we’re creating a comprehensive resource for the Northeast.” — Josh Shelton

PITTSBURGH, PA, UNITED STATES, September 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In-Line Renewal Solutions , a leading provider of trenchless technology and sewer and drain solutions, today announced a strategic partnership with Jetters Northwest, a renowned manufacturer of high-pressure pumps and drain cleaning equipment. The collaboration establishes the first Jetters Northwest distributor in the Northeast and launches an expanded training and repair center in Pittsburgh , giving plumbing and drain professionals convenient, local access to sales, training, and service support that was previously unavailable in the region.For sewer and drain as well as plumbing companies throughout the Northeast, the partnership delivers a new level of convenience: a one-stop solution for purchasing Jetters Northwest equipment, receiving hands-on training, and accessing timely repair services. By bringing these capabilities under one roof, In-Line Renewal Solutions is making it easier for sewer and drain professionals to keep crews productive, serve customers more efficiently, and reduce costly downtime.“We are proud to bring Jetters Northwest to the Northeast through this strategic partnership,” said Josh Shelton, Owner of In-Line Renewal Solutions. “This isn’t just about adding a new product line - it’s about shaping the future of our industry by providing plumbing and drain professionals with the tools, training, and local support they need to succeed. For the first time, contractors in our region will have local access to Jetters Northwest’s trusted equipment and a dedicated service hub in Pittsburgh.”In-Line Offerings:• Equipment Sales – Full access to Jetters Northwest’s line of high-pressure pumps and drain cleaning equipment, tailored to the needs of Northeast customers.• Training Programs – Hands-on instruction to help plumbing and drain professionals maximize performance, safety, and efficiency.• Repair Services – Local, certified repairs and maintenance to keep equipment running at peak performance, reducing costly downtime.Until now, plumbing and drain companies across Pennsylvania, New York, New Jersey, and surrounding states had limited options for local purchasing or servicing for Jetters Northwest equipment. The new partnership eliminates those barriers, delivering faster service and stronger support for a growing customer base.“Our mission has always been to help plumbers and drain professionals better serve their customers,” Shelton added. “By combining Jetters Northwest’s innovative equipment with In-Line Renewal Solutions’ training and repair capabilities, we’re creating a comprehensive resource for the Northeast - one that will raise the bar for efficiency, reliability, and customer satisfaction across the industry.”In-Line Renewal Solutions currently offers solutions, training and repair for Perma-Liner, LightRay, Picote, Hathorn, Forbest, Minicam, ProCom Headsets, and Jameson Push Rods. This partnership is expected to drive innovation and efficiency within the plumbing, sewer and drain sectors, providing customers with more choices, improved service, as well as a new location for training and support. The In-Line Renewal Solutions training and repair center in Pittsburgh is open and accepting inquiries from plumbing, sewer, and drain companies across the Northeast. Contractors interested in learning more about Jetters Northwest equipment, training opportunities, or repair services can visit in-linetrenchlessshop.com.In-Line Renewal Solutions will be hosting a 2-day workshop on October 15 and 16 where customers are invited to pick the day that best fits their schedule. Live demos, special promotions, expert insights, networking opportunities and much more, join us at In-Line Renewal Solutions in Pittsburgh, PA.About In-Line Renewal SolutionsIn-Line Renewal Solutions provides innovative trenchless technology and sewer and drain solutions, along with expert training and repair services. With a strong focus on equipping contractors to serve their customers more effectively, In-Line partners with leading brands to deliver high-quality equipment, hands-on instruction, and reliable support. The company is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA, and serves plumbing and drain professionals throughout the Northeast.About Jetters NorthwestJetters Northwest is a leading manufacturer of high-pressure pumps and drain cleaning equipment, serving the plumbing and drain cleaning industry nationwide. Known for its durable and innovative product line, Jetters Northwest provides contractors with the tools they need to complete jobs safely, efficiently, and reliably.

