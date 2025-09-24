Submit Release
Arrest Made in Attempted Stabbing of MPD Officer

The Metropolitan Police Department announces the arrest of a suspect involved in a felony assault on a police officer in Southwest.

On Sunday, September 7, 2025, at approximately 7:20 a.m., a Seventh District officer attempted a traffic stop on a vehicle in the 3900 Block of South Capitol Street, Southwest. During the encounter, the officer made contact with the driver, who refused to exit her vehicle as instructed. The suspect then brandished a butcher knife and lunged towards the officer while still inside of her vehicle.

The suspect then placed her vehicle in reverse, rammed the MPD cruiser multiple times, and ultimately maneuvered her vehicle to successfully flee the scene.

On Tuesday, September 23, 2025, pursuant to a D.C. Superior Court arrest warrant, members of the U.S. Marshals Service and the Capitol Area Regional Task Force located and arrested 40-year-old Melodie Brevard, of Hillcrest Heights, MD. Brevard was charged with Assault on a Police Officer and Leaving After Colliding-Property Damage.

CCN: 25136717

