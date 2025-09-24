Wireless Innovation Forum Publishes Report on SCA and SOSA® Interoperability for Military Communications
New Concept of Operations Document Details Integration Scenarios for Advanced Defense Systems
“This new technical report is a significant step forward in ensuring seamless interoperability between SCA and SOSA standards,” says Sarvpreet Singh of Viavi Solutions, the Software Defined Systems Committee chair. “By detailing the functional operation and providing concrete CONOPS scenarios, we are enabling the stakeholders of the military community to leverage the full potential of both architectures for enhanced communication systems.”
This effort provides a strategy and technical approach that can be leveraged to extend the lifespan of existing SCA waveform application investments. The concepts introduced within the report demonstrate how a standards compliant tactical communications capability can be integrated within an architecture based upon the SOSA Technical Standard. Lastly, the pattern established by this report can be extended to other frameworks or architectures, enabling critical systems to share information smoothly regardless of their original design.
In addition to providing a background on both the SCA and SOSA, the document also provides an interoperability approach as well as 11 CONOPS scenarios offering invaluable insights for defense technology developers and integrators.
Representatives from Cynosure, JTNC, Kokusai Denki Electric Inc., L3Harris, Leidos, MITRE, and Viavi Solutions contributed to this report, WINNF-TR-5011, which can be downloaded from the Software Defined Systems Standards site: https://sds.wirelessinnovation.org/specifications-and-recommendations.
About the Wireless Innovation Forum
Established in 1996, the Wireless Innovation Forum™ comprises an international group of equipment vendors, subsystem vendors, software developers, technology developers, communication service providers, research and engineering organizations, academic institutions, government users, regulators and others who share the common business interests of advancing technologies supporting the innovative utilization of spectrum and the development of wireless communications systems, including essential or critical communications systems. www.WirelessInnovation.org. Forum projects are supported by platinum sponsor Shure.
Stephanie Hamill
Wireless Innovation Forum
+1 970-290-9543
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
YouTube
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.