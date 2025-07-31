Spectrum Sharing Solutions of the Future Addressed in New WInnForum Report

WInnForum Leverages Expertise from the creation of Standards for CBRS and 6 GHz Bands for More Robust Dynamic Spectrum Sharing Scenarios

Not only are we introducing a new framework of Highly Dynamic Spectrum Sharing, but we are also showing how and in which scenarios it can be applied” — Andrew Clegg, Baylor University

WASHINGTON , DC, UNITED STATES, July 31, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Wireless Innovation Forum (WInnForum) today released the member-approved document “Developments Towards a More Robust and Dynamic Spectrum Sharing Network,” ( WINNF-TR-2016 ) produced by its new Highly Dynamic Spectrum Sharing (HDSS) Work Group. The group is chaired by Andrew Clegg of Baylor University.This report provides insight into how some aspects of CBRS and 6 GHz systems, which operate at a relatively “slow” dynamic spectrum sharing cadence, can be extended and improved to support dynamic sharing on shorter timescales, with more robustness to detection or informing of incumbent activity. This effort is necessary to address more complex sharing environments to be faced in the future, including sharing with airborne systems.“This is a big step toward identifying spectrum sharing solutions of the future,” says Clegg. “Not only are we introducing a new framework of Highly Dynamic Spectrum Sharing, but we are also showing how and in which scenarios it can be applied.”The new application of several concepts relevant to spectrum sharing are discussed in this document, including:• Reducing the time over which secondary users react to changes in incumbent use from 24 hours (6 GHz Band) and 5 minutes (CBRS Band) to potentially seconds;• Various incumbent detection/informing methods and their application to highly dynamic spectrum sharing (HDSS), including:o Portal, including extensions to TARDyS3 to support HDSSo Dedicated sensing, RAN-based sensing, and hybrid models;• Improvements to propagation prediction, such as the use of known signals for in-situ clutter loss characterization; and• The use of closed-loop interference reporting to reduce dependence on propagation models altogether while ensuring incumbent protection.“Evolving from the proven foundations of CBRS and 6 GHz systems, spectrum enabling sharing moves to a scale of seconds rather than minutes or hours. The team has created solutions that will be essential for next-generation wireless systems,” noted Colby Harper, WInnForum Board Chairman.This document is a companion to WINNF-TR-2017, “Time Scale Interpretations of Different Spectrum Sharing Frameworks, Including Dynamic and Highly Dynamic Spectrum Sharing,” approved in April 2025.While the HDSS group initially focused on the 3.1 GHz band, the concepts developed in TR-2016 are band agnostic and therefore applicable to any band where highly dynamic coexistence is needed, including support for airborne, shipborne, space, and ground-based communications.To get involved or learn more about Forum membership benefits, please visit https://www.wirelessinnovation.org/benefits-of-membership or contact the Forum directly at info@wirelessinnovation.org with interest.About the Wireless Innovation ForumEstablished in 1996, the Wireless Innovation Forum™ comprises an international group of equipment vendors, subsystem vendors, software developers, technology developers, communication service providers, research and engineering organizations, academic institutions, government users, regulators and others who share the common business interests of advancing technologies supporting the innovative utilization of spectrum and the development of wireless communications systems, including essential or critical communications systems. www.WirelessInnovation.org . Forum projects are supported by platinum sponsor Shure

