AI Certs® Empowers Universities to Deliver Globally Recognized, Locally Relevant AI Certifications

NY, UNITED STATES, September 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In today’s interconnected world, the true strength of education lies in balancing global standards with local relevance. AI Certs, the global authority in vendor-aligned and role-based artificial intelligence certifications, is enabling academic institutions to achieve exactly that through its Authorized Academic Partner (AAP) program.By partnering with AI Certs, universities and colleges can offer students globally recognized AI certifications designed to meet international benchmarks while also being adaptable to local market and language needs. This dual focus ensures that learners gain credentials valued worldwide while acquiring skills that directly address regional opportunities and challenges.At its core, AI Certs’ mission is to bridge the global AI skill gap by making high-quality certifications accessible to learners everywhere. As AI continues to redefine industries, education systems must evolve to prepare students for both global competitiveness and local employability.With a bold goal to certify one billion candidates in AI, AI Certs is creating an inclusive ecosystem where academic partners play a pivotal role in shaping future-ready talent. The AAP program is central to this vision—helping institutions empower students with AI skills that are not only universal in recognition but also practical in local application.AI Certs invites forward-looking academic institutions to join this movement and prepare their students for success in the rapidly transforming AI-driven economy.About AI CERTsAI CERTsis a globally recognized certification body specializing in role-based credentials in artificial intelligence and blockchain technologies. Setting a global benchmark, all AI CERTsprograms follow ISO 17024:2012 standards for personnel certification, ensuring international recognition and rigorous quality assurance. This positions AI CERTscertifications as not just learning experiences but compliance-ready credentials trusted by employers, governments, and industry bodies worldwide.Serving a broad spectrum of roles, from developers and data analysts to business leaders and frontline teams, AI CERTsbridges the global tech skills gap with our ever-expanding portfolio. With 50 established role-based certifications currently in the market and 50+ new certifications in development, the organization remains firmly positioned at the forefront of emerging technology education.For more information, visit www.aicerts.ai

