The Salvation Army Opens New Thrift Store & Donation Location in Glendale, CA

Glendale Thrift Store awaits logal treasure hunters A wide selection in every department A brand name you can trust

Style, Savings, and Second Chances - more than a place to shop—it’s a place where the community can come together to support individuals on the road to recovery

This store is more than a place to shop—it’s a place where every purchase is part of someone’s story of hope and healing right here in our community.” — Captain Joe West, Administrator for Development, Pasadena ARC

GLENDALE, CA, UNITED STATES, September 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Salvation Army is excited to announce the opening of its newest Thrift Store in the heart of Glendale. Located at 333 N. Central Ave., Glendale, CA 91203, this 10,000-square-foot store blends bargain shopping with a life-changing purpose.Every purchase and donation benefits The Salvation Army Pasadena Adult Rehabilitation Center (ARC), which currently provides a safe and supportive residential environment for 107 men and 16 women as they work toward recovery and long-term stability.This Glendale thrift store location expands The Salvation Army’s Southern California thrift store network, creating local jobs and making it easier than ever for residents to donate and shop. A convenient drive-thru donation center is available behind the store. Hours are Monday–Saturday, 9 am–8 pm, and Sunday, 10 am–6 pm.What Shoppers Can Expect:• A wide selection of quality clothing, accessories, home décor, and unique treasures• A vibrant, eco-conscious shopping experience• Entry into a $100 Gift Certificate Drawing (winner announced October 31)• Partnering with local creators and sustainability advocates to showcase thrift fashion, repurposing ideas, and DIY inspirationIn 2024 alone, The Salvation Army in the Western U.S. kept over 103 million pounds of reusable goods out of landfills across the Western Territory. Donations and purchases at the new Glendale store help sustain that momentum.So, whether you’re hunting for a bargain, redecorating on a budget, or just exploring thrift culture , you’ll find something special here.# # #About The Salvation Army Thrift Stores:For over 100 years, The Salvation Army has operated the largest and most successful network of Adult Rehabilitation Centers (ARCs) in the nation, providing spiritual, emotional, and social assistance to individuals who have struggled to cope with life's challenges. The Salvation Army's 80+ ARCs are primarily funded by the sale of donated goods in 500+ thrift stores and online thrift auctions across the nation. Each year, thousands of ARC graduates transform their lives, reunite with families, and bring hope to communities across the country. ARC Services are offered on a charitable basis, generally at no cost, and without the need for insurance. For more information, visit WesternARC.SalvationArmy.org.

Come Thrift With Us!

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.