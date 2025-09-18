The Salvation Army Opens A New Treasure Trove in San Jose

The 13,000 sq. ft. store is stocked and waiting for treasure hunters. You'll find a wide selection in every department A brand name you can trust

Discover the new curated look of thrift and find treasures at great prices. Every purchase supports life-changing programs in San Jose, offering hope and help to the most vulnerable among us.” — Major Paul Chouinard, Administrator for San Jose ARC

SAN JOSE, CA, UNITED STATES, September 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Doors have opened at the newest Salvation Army Thrift Store in San Jose. The Blossom Hill Road store is a 13,000-square-foot destination where great deals meet an even greater purpose.. Replacing the Ace Hardware space in the Blossom Hill Plaza, this new thrift store is located at 1339 Blossom Hill Rd, San Jose, CA 95118.Every purchase and donation supports The Salvation Army’s San Jose Adult Rehabilitation Center (ARC), a 96-bed residential program that helps men rebuild their lives and find lasting transformation. For over 100 years, The Salvation Army has provided spiritual, emotional, and social assistance to individuals who have struggled to cope with life's challenges. This six-month, faith-based, work-therapy program helps individuals address social and spiritual challenges, including substance abuse. The Salvation Army's 80+ ARCs across the country are primarily funded by the sale of donated goods in thrift stores and online thrift auctions. Each year, thousands of ARC graduates transform their lives, reunite with families, and bring hope to communities across the country. ARC Services are offered on a charitable basis, generally at no cost, and without the need for insurance.This highly anticipated location is the thirteenth Salvation Army Thrift Store in the Bay Area, creating thirteen local jobs and offering both shopping and donation services. Donors can use the convenient drive-thru drop-off behind the store to donate gently used and new items . Hours are Monday–Saturday, 9 am–8 pm, and Sunday, 10 am–6 pm.What to Expect:• Gently loved clothing, accessories, home décor, and unique treasures• A vibrant, eco-conscious shopping experience with unbeatable prices• Entry into a $100 Gift Certificate Drawing (winner announced October 31)• A Grand Opening community celebration will be announced at a later dateIn addition to great finds, the new store will collaborate with local influencers, students, and sustainability advocates to highlight thrift fashion, DIY projects, and upcycling inspiration, lifting San Jose thrift shopping to a new level of fun.In 2024 alone, The Salvation Army in the West diverted over 103 million pounds of reusable goods from landfills—our commitment to recycling and sustainability is one of The Salvation Army's long-standing pillars.So come explore, discover, and make a difference. Whether you’re a seasoned thrifter or just curious, there’s something here for everyone.Shop with heart. Thrift with purpose. See you at the new San Jose store!

