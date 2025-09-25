Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,682 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 424,511 in the last 365 days.

GoMobile Tires Rolls Into Canada With Mobile Service Innovation

Mobile tire Service franchise

Gomobile Tires

Mobile tire service vans from Gomobile Tires

Our mobile tire vans

Our Gomobile Tires Fleet vans ready for deployment

Gomobile Tires Fleet

innovative Mobile Tire Service Expands North, Bringing On-Demand Convenience to Canadian Drivers

“We’re proud to bring our mobile tire service model to Canada, offering unmatched convenience and efficiency to Canadian drivers.” — Derek Naidoo, Founder & CEO, GoMobile Tires”
— Derek Naidoo, Founder & CEO, GoMobile Tires
CALGARY, BC, CANADA, September 24, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- GoMobile Tires, the leading provider of mobile tire and oil change services in the United States, is proud to announce the official launch of GoMobile Tires Canada, marking a major milestone in the company’s international expansion.

With a proven track record of innovation and customer satisfaction across the U.S., GoMobile Tires brings its unique mobile service model to Canadian drivers—offering on-site tire installation, repair, and maintenance at homes, workplaces, and fleet yards. The Canadian launch begins with operations in Calgary and Edmonton in Alberta as well as Regina in Saskatchewan, with plans to expand to additional cities in the coming months.

"We’re thrilled to bring our mobile tire service to Canada," said Derek Naidoo, Founder and CEO of GoMobile Tires. "Our mission has always been to make tire care more convenient, efficient, and customer-focused. Canadian drivers deserve the same level of service and flexibility that has made GoMobile Tires a trusted name in the U.S."

GoMobile Tires Canada will operate through a franchise model, empowering local entrepreneurs to deliver high-quality service backed by the company’s technology platform, training, and national partnerships.

Key Highlights of the Canadian Launch:

· Mobile tire and oil change services available 7 days a week

· Online booking and real-time service tracking

· Fleet service programs for commercial clients

· Eco-friendly disposal and recycling of used tires

DSP Vendor Exchange approved

For more information or to book a service, visit www.gomotires.ca.


Media Contact: GoMobile Tires Canada Email: press@gomotires.ca Phone: +1 (403) 454-2002

Derek Naidoo
USA Gomobile
+1 503-501-9106
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
Instagram
Facebook
YouTube

Gomobile Tires - on the jon'

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

GoMobile Tires Rolls Into Canada With Mobile Service Innovation

Distribution channels: Automotive Industry, Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on July 21, 2025.

We use cookies to enhance your experience. Learn more