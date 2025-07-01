GoMobile Tires and Stellantis Unveil First-Ever All-Electric Mobile Tire Van on RAM ProMaster EV

Gomobile Tires EV Tire van Inside the Gomobile Tires Promaster EV Tirevan See the Gomobile Tires EV Tire Van

GoMobile Tires and Stellantis launch the first all-electric mobile tire van on the RAM ProMaster EV—bringing zero-emissions service to your driveway.

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, July 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In a groundbreaking move for the automotive service industry, GoMobile Tires , a national leader in mobile tire and oil services, has partnered with global mobility innovator Stellantis to unveil the first-ever all-electric mobile tire van, built on the cutting-edge RAM ProMaster EV platform.This pioneering collaboration marks a significant leap forward in sustainable automotive care, enabling Chrysler, Jeep, Dodge, and RAM dealerships to offer customers a new level of convenience: eco-friendly, on-demand tire and oil change services delivered directly to homes, workplaces, or fleet locations.A New Era of Mobile Automotive ServiceThe fully electric RAM ProMaster van—custom-designed and upfitted by GoMobile Tires—functions as a zero-emissions, state-of-the-art mobile tire shop. Outfitted with advanced telematics, precision equipment, and a purpose-built interior, the van is engineered for maximum efficiency, mobility, and environmental responsibility.“We are thrilled to lead the industry with this new EV platform,” said Derek Naidoo, Founder and CEO of GoMobile Tires. “Our mission has always been to deliver convenience, efficiency, and sustainability to every driveway—and this partnership with Stellantis accelerates that vision in a powerful way.”Key Features and Benefits of the RAM ProMaster EV Tire Van:• Zero Emissions: Fully electric drivetrain eliminates tailpipe emissions, supporting cleaner air and a reduced carbon footprint.• Quiet Operation: Ideal for residential neighborhoods and corporate campuses, minimizing noise disruption during service.• Lower Operating Costs: Reduced fuel and maintenance expenses compared to traditional combustion vans.• Advanced Telematics: Real-time diagnostics and fleet monitoring ensure optimal performance and proactive maintenance.• Optimized Interior Layout: Custom-designed workspace includes tire changers, balancers, air compressors, and ample inventory storage—streamlining technician workflow and service speed.Empowering Dealerships and Franchisees NationwideThis innovative EV platform will be made available to GoMobile Tires franchisees across North America, empowering them to deliver premium, sustainable automotive care while aligning with the global shift toward electrification. Dealerships within the Stellantis network will also benefit from this mobile solution, offering customers a seamless, tech-forward service experience that meets them wherever they are.“This is more than just a van—it’s a mobile service revolution,” said Naidoo. “We’re giving dealerships and franchisees the tools to meet modern customer expectations while contributing to a greener planet.”Supporting Stellantis’ Electrification StrategyThe launch of the all-electric mobile tire van aligns with Stellantis’ Dare Forward 2030 strategic plan, which emphasizes innovation, sustainability, and customer-centric mobility solutions. By integrating GoMobile’s mobile service model with the RAM ProMaster EV, Stellantis continues to demonstrate its commitment to reshaping the future of transportation and service delivery.A Vision for the Future of Automotive CareGoMobile Tires is redefining how consumers experience vehicle maintenance. By eliminating the need to visit a traditional tire shop or service center, GoMobile’s mobile model saves customers time, reduces stress, and now—thanks to the ProMaster EV—helps protect the environment.Whether it’s a busy professional needing a tire change at the office, a fleet manager seeking efficient service for multiple vehicles, or a family looking for convenience at home, GoMobile Tires delivers certified technicians and fully equipped vans directly to the customer’s location.About GoMobile TiresGoMobile Tires is transforming the automotive service industry by bringing certified technicians and fully equipped mobile service vans straight to the customer’s door. With a rapidly growing national footprint and a bold franchise model, GoMobile is driving the future of automotive care—fast, convenient, and now, 100% electric.Founded on the principles of innovation, customer service, and sustainability, GoMobile Tires is committed to making vehicle maintenance easier, greener, and more accessible than ever before.About StellantisStellantis N.V. (NYSE: STLA / Euronext Milan: STLAM / Euronext Paris: STLAP) is a leading global automaker, dedicated to giving its customers the freedom to choose the way they move, embracing the latest technologies and creating value for all its stakeholders. Its unique portfolio of iconic and innovative brands includes Abarth, Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Citroën, Dodge, DS Automobiles, FIAT, Jeep, Lancia, Maserati, Opel, Peugeot, Ram, Vauxhall, Free2move and Leasys. For more information, visit www.stellantis.com For Media Inquiries:📧 press@gomobiletires.com🏢 GoMobile Tires HQ, Hillsboro, OR

Mobile tire service at home

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.