Following Climate Week, New York State Announces $25 Million in A...

WHAT:

The New York State Department of Agriculture and Markets and the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation will announce $25 million has been awarded to Soil and Water Conservation Districts across the State to help New York farms support agricultural water quality conservation projects.

This is a record level of funding awarded in any one round of the State’s Agricultural Nonpoint Source Pollution Abatement and Control Program (Ag Nonpoint), which is being provided through the Environmental Protection Fund (EPF) and, for the first time, the Clean Water, Clean Air and Green Jobs Environmental Bond Act.

WHEN:

Monday, September 29, 11 a.m.

WHERE:

Van Patten Farms

7429 Otisco Valley Road

Preble, NY 13141

WHO:

New York State Department of Agriculture and Markets Commissioner Richard A. Ball

New York State Department of Environmental Conservation Commissioner Amanda Lefton

Amanda Barber, District Manager, Cortland County Soil and Water District

Steve Van Patten, Co-owner, Van Patten Farms, LLC

WHY:

The Ag Nonpoint Program provides funding to projects on farms that focus on either environmental planning or the implementation of best management practice systems to protect New York’s watersheds. Projects include conservation measures, such as nutrient management through manure storage, vegetative buffers along streams, and conservation cover crops.

Through this latest round of the program, Round 30, a total of $25 million was made available to New York’s county Soil and Water Conservation Districts, who applied on behalf of New York farmers: $14 million is funded through the Environmental Protection Fund and $11 million is funded through the Clean Water, Clean Air and Green Jobs Environmental Bond Act of 2022.

The Ag Nonpoint Program is also marking its 30th anniversary, and so far, through 30 rounds of funding, over $275 million has been awarded to on-farm projects.