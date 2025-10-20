New York State to Announce More Than $4 Million in Support of Lon...

WHAT:

The New York State Department of Agriculture and Markets Commissioner Richard A. Ball will join the Farm and Food Growth Fund, aquaculture and seafood industry representatives, and other partners to announce $4.2 million in support of Long Island’s aquaculture industry. This includes the award of $1.2 million through the Long Island Aquaculture Infrastructure Grant program for the purchase of equipment for 17 small businesses.

The Commissioner will also highlight the upcoming Round 2 of the program, which will make $3 million available for infrastructure upgrades, including construction, renovation, and installed fixtures.

Funding for this program comes as part of the State’s Blue Food Transformation initiative, first announced in Governor Hochul’s 2024 State of the State proposal, which was created to reinvigorate New York’s aquaculture and wild-caught seafood industries and strengthen local food systems.

WHEN:

Wednesday, October 22, 10:30 a.m.

WHERE:

Hampton Oyster Company, 1000 1st Street, New Suffolk, NY

WHO:

State Agriculture Commissioner Richard A. Ball

Todd Erling, President & CEO, Farm and Food Growth Fund

Joe Finora, Owner, Hampton Oyster Company

Eric Koepele, President, Long Island Oyster Growers Association

Assemblyman Tommy John Schiavoni

WHY:

The Long Island Aquaculture Infrastructure Grant Program will fund up to $4.2 million through two grant opportunities – Equipment-Only Grants and Infrastructure Grants – to bolster marine agriculture, promote a healthy natural environment, and provide New Yorkers with a nutritious source of locally grown seafood.

The Long Island Aquaculture Infrastructure Grant Program is a part of the State’s Blue Food Transformation initiative, first announced in the Governor’s 2024 State of the State. The investments in the industry are meant to reinvigorate New York’s aquaculture and wild-caught seafood industries, strengthen local food systems, and increase consumer demand for local food.

The awards build on the recently launched Long Island Seafood Cuisine Trail, which was also funded through the Governor’s Blue Food Transformation initiative. The South Shore Trail runs from Bay Shore to Montauk and is intended to drive business and tourism to locations proudly serving and selling locally raised and wild-caught, sustainably harvested fish and shellfish while promoting Long Island’s seafood industry. The North Shore Trail, which will run from Oyster Bay to Greenport, is under development and slated to launch in the coming months.

The Seafood Processing Feasibility Study and a New York State Seafood Interagency Workgroup are also a part of the Blue Food Transformation initiative.