Blaise Dilts Sentenced for Role in Murder of Lincoln Peratrovich

September 24, 2025

(Klawock, AK) â€“ On Sept. 22, Superior Court Judge Daniel Doty sentenced 24-year-old Blaise Dilts to 40 years of jail with 25 years suspended for his role in the murder of 80-year-old Lincoln â€œBingoâ€ Peratrovich, pursuant to an agreement with the State to resolve the case without trial.

In March of 2023, inflammatory accusations against Peratrovich were shared on social media. Following this, Peratrovich was assaulted by Dilts, along with co-defendants Moses Blanchard and Gonzalo Sanchez, at his home in Klawock and died as a result of his injuries. Judge Doty commented â€œI hope that for anyone who's ever done that [referring to spreading misinformation online] this is a wake up call that there are people out there who may heed your words and take them in a direction that you didn't intend when you posted itâ€¦â€ The State argued at the sentencing that Dilts participated in the beating of Peratrovich, but was not the most culpable of the group and had cooperated with law enforcement.

Co-defendants Moses Blanchard and Gonzalo Sanchez are scheduled to be sentenced on Oct. 31 and Nov. 21, respectively.

This case was investigated by Adam Hawkins and the Alaska Bureau of Investigation, with assistance from the Alaska State Troopers, Craig Police Department, and Village Public Safety Officers. The case was prosecuted by Assistant District Attorney Jennifer Chaudhary of the Juneau District Attorneyâ€™s office, Assistant Attorney General Kate Tallmadge of the Criminal Division Central Office, and paralegal Lisa Dial and legal assistant Melody Galeon of the Ketchikan District Attorneyâ€™s Office.

