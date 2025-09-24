Psychic Medium John Hughes Releases Transformative New Book ‘They Are OK’ on Grief and Healing

A Psychic Medium's Guide to Healing Grief with Messages of Hope

SUTTON COLDFIELD, WARWICKSHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, September 24, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Internationally recognised psychic medium John Hughes has officially released his highly anticipated book, They Are OK, a compassionate and powerful guide for those navigating grief. The book is now available to readers worldwide, offering hope, comfort, and spiritual reassurance to anyone mourning the loss of a loved one.

Drawing on decades of experience connecting with the spiritual realm, Hughes delivers heartfelt messages that affirm love continues after death. Through moving real-life stories, practical advice, and gentle guidance, They Are OK shows readers that the bonds we share with those who have passed remain unbroken.

“Grief is a deeply personal journey,” Hughes explains, “but no one has to walk it alone. This book is my way of offering comfort and sharing the truth that our loved ones are at peace.”

The book addresses every stage of mourning—from the initial shock of loss to finding light in the continued presence of those who have passed on. Hughes explores themes such as coping with anniversaries and holidays, the unique grief of losing a child, and the many ways the departed send signs to reassure the living.

They Are OK has already begun touching the lives of early readers, resonating with its message of hope and healing. It is a reminder that even in our darkest moments, love remains eternal.

About the Author

John Hughes is an award-winning psychic medium with years of experience helping individuals find peace through spiritual communication. Known for his empathetic approach and dedication to healing, Hughes has guided countless people in reconnecting with their loved ones beyond the physical world.

Availability

They Are OK is now available in print and digital formats through major retailers. For more information and updates, please visit the author’s website.

Media Contact:

John Hughes Psychic,

Email: jh@johnhughespsychic.com

0121 769 1693

https://www.johnhughespsychic.com/

