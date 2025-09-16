Announcing 'Pleasure and Pain — But Always Hope' by Author Selina Duggins

Poet Selina Duggins explores the depths of love, loss, and resilience in her debut collection, Pleasure and Pain — But Always Hope.

BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA, UNITED KINGDOM, September 16, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A powerful new poetry collection, Pleasure and Pain — But Always Hope, by author and poet Selina Duggins, is set to be released soon. This moving collection captures the raw, unfiltered essence of the human experience, offering words that comfort, inspire, and heal.

Through a series of heartfelt poems, Duggins guides readers across the spectrum of emotion—grief, longing, joy, resilience, and renewal. With her lyrical style and unflinching honesty, she transforms personal reflections into universal truths. Her work speaks not only to poetry lovers but to anyone who has ever endured loss or sought hope in dark times.

Unlike many contemporary collections, Pleasure and Pain — But Always Hope balances intimate vulnerability with timeless poetic elegance. The poems serve as both emotional release and inspiration, creating a book that readers will return to again and again for comfort and strength.

Selina Duggins has been writing poetry for as long as she can remember, seeing words as a way to process the beauty and chaos of life. Drawing inspiration from nature, art, theatre, and everyday moments, she writes with authenticity and courage. Turning forty became a moment of reflection for her, a time to transform life’s many challenges and triumphs into art that resonates with others.

With its heartfelt honesty and lyrical grace, Pleasure and Pain — But Always Hope is set to make a memorable mark in the world of contemporary poetry. It is a book for readers who seek connection through words, and for those who believe that even in the darkest hours, hope remains.

The book will be released soon. More details will be shared in the coming weeks.

For media inquiries or further information, please contact:

Name: Selina Duggins

Email: order@writercosmos.com

Phone: +1(678) 257-7555

