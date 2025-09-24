Harbourfront Centre welcomes new leaders to its Board of Directors

Harbourfront Centre, Toronto’s waterfront campus for arts, culture, learning, and recreation. We are proud to announce the appointment of new members to our Board of Directors, whose leadership will guide our continued growth and impact.

With diverse experience across sectors, the new members bring insight and leadership to our Board.

Their leadership and experience will play a key role in guiding Harbourfront Centre through its next chapter of growth.” — Tenio Evangelista, President, Harbourfront Centre Board of Directors

TORONTO , ONTARIO, CANADA, September 24, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Harbourfront Centre is proud to announce the appointment of three new members to its Board of Directors: Agostino De Gasperis, Shane D’Souza, and Laurel MacKay-Lee. Together, they bring a wealth of expertise in finance, law, and executive leadership, further strengthening Harbourfront Centre as it continues to grow its impact as Toronto’s waterfront campus for arts, culture, learning and recreation.

“We are delighted to welcome Agostino, Shane, and Laurel to the Board,” says Tenio Evangelista, Chair of the Board of Directors. “Their leadership and experience will play a key role in guiding Harbourfront Centre through its next chapter of growth. At the same time, we extend our sincere thanks to Ian Halliday for his nine years of dedicated service to Harbourfront Centre. Ian’s passion and commitment have left a lasting mark, and we look forward to maintaining close ties into the future.”

We are grateful to our Board of Directors for their steadfast leadership, guidance, and commitment. Their expertise and dedication are essential to advancing our mission and sustaining Harbourfront Centre’s success:

Board of Directors

Officers

Tenio Evangelista — President

Charlie Angelakos — Vice President

Tanya D. Bowes — Vice President

Ayesha Chatterjee — Vice President

David Collenette — Vice President and Secretary

Alison King — Vice President

Daniel Leslie — Vice President and Treasurer

Directors

Megan Boyle — Province of Ontario Appointee

Shane D’Souza

Agostino De Gasperis

Laurel MacKay-Lee

Ausma Malik — City of Toronto Appointee

Ashley McKenzie-Barnes

Mrin Menon

Farah Mohamed

Carlo Oliviero

Biographies for each of the Directors are available here.

About Harbourfront Centre

Harbourfront Centre is Toronto’s waterfront community campus for arts, culture, learning and recreation. Spanning a 10-acre campus at the heart of Toronto’s central waterfront, it is a registered, charitable not-for-profit cultural organization that offers year-round programs and events accessible to all audiences. The organization champions established and emerging Canadian artists across varied disciplines and serves as a recreational hub for more than 6.3 million annual visitors. Whether hailing from across the street or around the globe, Harbourfront Centre offers memorable and meaningful experiences for all who visit. www.harbourfrontcentre.com

