Reset Brings Immersive Sound and Connection to the Water/Fall Festival 2025

Participants immerse themselves in Reset: Unplug. Play. Connect., a guided sound journey at Harbourfront Centre’s Community Square, part of the Water/Fall Festival 2025.

A Guided Sound Journey that Sparks Joy, Community & Presence

Reset is an invitation to move, be surprised by sound and rediscover presence in ourselves and in community.” — Pam Briz, Arts and Culture Manager for Harbourfront Centre

TORONTO , ONTARIO, CANADA, September 19, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In a world crowded with digital noise and constant disconnection, Harbourfront Centre invites you to pause, unplug, and truly reconnect. This immersive guided sound journey takes you beyond the everyday, one moment you may be singing and dancing with joy, the next you’ll find yourself still and reflective, attuned to the rhythms of nature around you. It’s an experience unlike any other, equal parts joy, release, and renewal.

Step into the wide-open space of Community Square, where picturesque views of Lake Ontario set the scene. Bring your friends, family or partner, slide on your headphones and tap into your senses for an uplifting experience designed to open your mind and leave you feeling lighter, calmer and deeply refreshed.

“With Reset: Unplug. Play. Connect., we want to give people in Toronto a chance to step away from daily busyness and truly listen—not just to sound, but to one another. More than an event, Reset is an invitation to move, be surprised by sound and rediscover presence in ourselves and in community. Our hope is that everyone who takes part leaves with a greater sense of openness, joy and belonging,” says Pam Briz, Arts and Culture Manager for Harbourfront Centre.

Presented in partnership with the Waterfront BIA as part of this year’s Water/Fall Festival, Reset: Unplug. Play. Connect., invites audiences to step away from the everyday, immerse themselves in shared moments and rediscover connection through movement, sound and community in a reimagined public space.

Tickets for Reset: Unplug. Play. Connect. are offered on a pay-what-you-wish basis, ensuring the experience is open and accessible to everyone. This model allows audiences to contribute what they can, while helping Harbourfront Centre continue to create meaningful cultural moments that bring people together through arts, culture, learning and recreation.

For more information, to arrange interviews or to experience Reset: Unplug. Play. Connect., please visit www.harbourfrontcentre.com.

About Harbourfront Centre

Harbourfront Centre is Toronto’s waterfront community campus for arts, culture, learning and recreation. Spanning a 10-acre campus at the heart of Toronto’s central waterfront, it is a registered, charitable not-for-profit cultural organization that offers year-round programs and events accessible to all audiences. The organization champions established and emerging Canadian artists across varied disciplines and serves as a recreational hub for more than 6.3 million annual visitors. Whether hailing from across the street or around the globe, Harbourfront Centre offers memorable and meaningful experiences for all who visit. www.harbourfrontcentre.com

