Director of Oregon Parks and Recreation receives national award for leadership

SALEM, Oregon— Oregon Parks and Recreation Department Director Lisa Sumption received the Distinguished Service Award from the National Association of State Park Directors this month for her exemplary leadership and service to Oregon.

Sumption was nominated by staff, volunteers and partners for her steadfast and humble leadership and her constant focus on creating a strategic vision for OPRD that centers sustainable fiscal decisions, transparency, trust and welcoming.

The association surprised Director Sumption with the award at their annual conference earlier this month.

Ten years ago, Director Sumption became the first woman to lead Oregon Parks and Recreation Department (OPRD) as its director. She guided the agency through multiple challenges ranging from the pandemic to historic wildfires. Recently, she launched a campaign to Reimagine Oregon State Parks to build a more sustainable financial future.

Sumption has served the agency for 18 years.

“Oregonians are fortunate to have Lisa Sumption at the helm of our state park system, managing and protecting our most valued assets,” said Elizabeth Hill, chair of the Oregon State Parks and Recreation Commission.

“Over the last two decades, she has provided steadfast and humble leadership for the organization through incredibly trying times. She fights hard to protect the services and assets we all enjoy when visiting our state parks. She also prioritizes planning for the future, ensuring generations after us get to experience the same beautiful places in meaningful ways. We are so grateful she has dedicated her talents to serving the people of the great State of Oregon.”

The National Association of State Park Directors (NASPD) is devoted to helping state park systems effectively manage and administer their state park system. The association is composed of fifty state park directors, plus territories of the United States. Sumption serves on the NASPD Board of Directors.

“I am truly honored,” OPRD Director Lisa Sumption said. “I am thankful for all the amazing staff at OPRD who make this possible every single day. Their dedication, professionalism and genuine passion for our parks and communities continues to inspire me. There is no one else I would rather serve alongside.”