Muuvment Introduces Muuvment IQ: A Purpose-Built AI Assistant for Evidence-Based Sustainability

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, September 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Muuvment, a Toronto and Bermuda-based technology company, today announced the launch of Muuvment IQ, an AI assistant purpose-built for the workflows of sustainability and ESG professionals. The announcement coincides with AI2030’s UNGA-week Summit in New York, reinforcing a commitment to the ethical deployment of AI solutions through Muuvment's participation in AI2030’s Portfolio Catalyst Program.Sustainability professionals face unprecedented demands to deliver rigorous, assurance-ready reporting across evolving global standards, such as CSRD/Omnibus and ISSB. Teams must navigate this complexity and increased data scrutiny, often with limited resources."Sustainability professionals guide organizations through complex transitions, demanding tools rooted in accuracy and traceability," said Zabi Yaqeen, General Counsel, President, and Co-founder of Muuvment. “The Muuvment IQ assistant is designed to make it easier to apply human judgment to clear, trustworthy data and insights—not to replace human judgment.”Yaqeen emphasized the limitations of generalized AI models for specialized ESG work. "Relying on generic AI like ChatGPT or Claude for the complexities of ESG work is like trying to eat soup with a fork. They aren't built for the necessary rigor. Muuvment IQ has built a number of features on top of those models to create an application that is purpose-fit for the needs of sustainability professionals, producing far more reliable outputs by managing heavy data lifting—from peer analysis to framework alignment—and providing instantly verifiable sources with click-through citations. And uniquely, as compared to those generalist AI assistants, Muuvment IQ allows you to double-check your outputs by having a second LLM review the response."To ensure its utility and reliability, Muuvment IQ was refined over eight months through rigorous testing with a cohort of active sustainability practitioners. Early adopters report that the AI assistant provides material gains in efficiency and analytical capacity.“The reports generated by Muuvment IQ are impressive, particularly in how quickly they deliver meaningful insights,” said Adam Barboza, VP Corporate Social Responsibility and Sustainability at Aspen Insurance Group. “It has already helped us assess key areas in our sustainability strategy against peers and industry standards, saving us significant time—measured in days, possibly weeks.”Heela Omarkhail, VP of Social Impact at The Daniels Corporation, noted, “I'm thoroughly impressed by Muuvment IQ! It's a powerful tool that multiplies my writing and research capacity. I value the fact that my data is secure and private... It has become a valued part of my workflow.”The focus on responsible innovation is central to Muuvment's approach and its collaboration with AI2030.“AI2030 was founded to harness AI for the benefit of humanity while proactively minimizing risks,” said Xiaochen Zhang, Founder, Executive Director & Chief AI Officer, AI2030. “We support ventures like Muuvment that are committed to developing responsible tools. Scaling these solutions is critical for organizations, whether pursuing ambitious climate strategies or efficiently meeting today’s ESG demands.”About MuuvmentMuuvment is a Toronto and Bermuda-based company delivering practical products that support sustainability and resilience in organizations. Muuvment IQ is the company’s specialized AI assistant, purpose-built to accelerate research, draft standards-aligned content with verifiable sources, and conduct peer analyses and sustainability assessments. Learn more at https://muuvment.ai About AI2030AI2030 is a global initiative dedicated to Responsible AI, helping organizations adopt AI safely and for the common good. Through the Catalyst Portfolio Program, AI2030 supports responsible-AI startups with mentorship, validation, and market activation. Learn more at https://ai2030.org

