Muuvment unveils Muuvment IQ: an AI-powered sustainability partner, designed and trained by experts for experts

Muuvment launches Muuvment IQ, an AI-driven tool that empowers sustainability professionals to assess, strategize, and enhance their impact with ease.

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, October 16, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Muuvment, a social impact company based in Toronto, Canada is excited to offer Muuvment IQ, an expert-trained, generative AI sustainability product that leverages a rich, proprietary knowledge base of sustainability expertise and ESG best practices. Muuvment IQ gives sustainability professionals real-time, specialised input and helps them complete labour-intensive, time-consuming deliverables faster, efficiently and securely.“Muuvment IQ helps sustainability consultants and in-house professionals assess their current strategy, set future goals, and generate supporting content – quickly and affordably,” says Zabi Yaqeen, Muuvment President and Co-Founder. “It frees up their time, allowing them to focus on what truly matters.”Muuvment IQ comprises four tools:• Sustainability Analysis - Assess performance against best practices across a range of topics in minutes• Competitive Analysis - Compare sustainability strategies across multiple organisations• Doc Consult - Quickly extract facts, find information, and generate new content• Open Consult - Co-create solutions or instantly ask for stats, facts, and opinionsKim Carter, Muuvment CEO and Co-Founder, noted, “As ESG regulations grow more complex, businesses are finding it increasingly difficult to meet global standards. Muuvment IQ provides companies and consultancies with AI-powered tools to help them navigate these challenges and meet their sustainability targets more efficiently, giving professionals the insights they need to make a real impact in a rapidly changing landscape."Ediane Monteggia, a sustainability expert from 3B Impact, said, “Muuvment IQ uses AI to create a partner with whom you can work on your sustainability challenges in a dynamic and stimulating way. It cuts through the noise and gives you the data you need to think through problems and come up with better solutions. Muuvment IQ allows you to focus on making informed decisions rather than getting lost in data gathering. It’s especially valuable when you are stuck or overwhelmed and need to share the load with someone. Having an informed conversation, coupled with instant expert advice helps get things done.”To learn more about Muuvment IQ, visit: muuvment.ai About MuuvmentMuuvment IQ Canada Inc. is a subsidiary of Muuvment Ltd. (privately held). Muuvment offers SaaS-based solutions to help organisations develop their sustainability programs. Their comprehensive suite of time-saving solutions provide sustainability analysis, training, and employee engagement. Muuvment empowers organisations to analyse and optimise their sustainability strategy, driving meaningful change. For more information about Muuvment, visit muuvment.com , or visit muuvment.ai to learn more about Muuvment IQ.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.