Rural Grocery Store Sustainability Grants Awarded to 11 North Dakota Communities

Eleven rural communities across North Dakota have been awarded a combined $1 million through the Rural Grocery Store Sustainability Grant program to support local food access and economic development. These grants will help sustain and strengthen grocery services in small towns, ensuring residents have access to fresh, affordable food close to home.

The 2025 grant recipients and award amounts are:

Bowdon Community Grocery Co-op – $75,752

Bronson's Marketplace, Bowman – $57,664

City of Lakota – $59,138

D&K Grocery, Cavalier – $35,525

Golva Grocery – $61,190

Hoople Grocery – $150,000

Lindsey Grocery, Crosby – $150,000

Munich Area Development Corp. – $59,784

Prairie Gates, Sheyenne – $81,000

Tokio General Store (Tribally owned enterprise) – $150,000

Wimbledon Community Grocery – $119,947

“These grants are a lifeline for small-town grocers who serve as anchors in their communities,” said Commerce Community Development and Rural Prosperity representative Nicolette Blumler. “We’re proud to help support these towns in keeping shelves stocked and doors open.”

“The Rural Grocery Store Sustainability Grant is valuable to our region in helping communities sustain food access to residents and ensuring small businesses can serve communities for years to come," said Roosevelt Custer Regional Council Rural Growth Coordinator Andrea Bowman. "New coolers and automated systems will have a big impact on maintaining efficiency, reducing costs, and keeping fresh food options available.”

The Rural Grocery Store Sustainability Grant program was made possible through legislation passed by the North Dakota Legislature in Senate Bill 2228 (SB 2228). Each award includes a 20% community non-state match, ensuring local investment and sustainability.

For more information on the Rural Grocery Store Sustainability Grant program, go to https://ndgov.link/rural-grocery.