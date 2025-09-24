Submit Release
CIFAL Lebanon Launches Workshop on Artificial Intelligence & Professional Skills

23 September 2025, Beirut, Lebanon - CIFAL Lebanon, the International Training Centre for Authorities and Leaders in Lebanon, an affiliated training centre of the United Nations Institute for Training and Research (UNITAR). Is presenting a 20-hour e-learning workshop titled “Artificial Intelligence & Professional Skills” on 1 October 2025. 

The workshop is part of CIFAL Lebanon’s ongoing effort to integrate digital innovation and sustainability into education and capacity-building. It offers a practical introduction to AI tools and applications while also strengthening the professional competencies needed to succeed in today’s workplace. It is designed for professionals, job seekers, educators, entrepreneurs, and development practitioners who want to build a foundational understanding of AI systems and their applications across different sectors, while also enhancing essential human-centred skills such as communication, decision-making, adaptability, and ethical awareness. 

