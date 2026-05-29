World Cup Diplomacy Summit 2026 to Convene at the United Nations Headquarters

28 May 2026, New York, USA - The United Nations Institute for Training and Research (UNITAR) will convene the World Cup Diplomacy Summit 2026 – A Global Dialogue on 4–5 June 2026 at United Nations Headquarters in New York.

Bringing together senior policymakers, diplomats, sports stakeholders, private sector leaders, academics and experts, the Summit will explore the role of sport as a catalyst for diplomacy, sustainable development and international cooperation in the lead-up to the FIFA World Cup 2026™.

Convened in alignment with the United Nations agenda on Sport for Development and Peace, the Summit will provide a platform for high-level dialogue on the diplomatic, social, technological and economic dimensions of mega sporting events. Discussions will focus on how football and sport can contribute to peacebuilding, inclusive growth, innovation and global collaboration.