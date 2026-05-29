UNITAR’s CIFAL Global Network Convenes Urban Capacity Lab at WUF13

19 May 2026, Baku, Azerbaijan-At the World Urban Forum 13 (WUF13), the United Nations Institute for Training and Research (UNITAR) and its CIFAL Global Network convened the Urban Capacity Lab within the framework of WUF Academy that is launched at WUF13 in Baku. The session brought together municipal officials, urban leaders, academic partners, and CIFAL directors from across the network to examine how capacity development translates global urban agendas into measurable city-level outcomes. This session has been also the kick-off of CIFAL Global Network’s newly developed Urban CapaCity Lab methodology.

The session responded to the WUF13 theme, Housing the World: Safe and Resilient Cities and Communities, centred on a key premise: achieving adequate housing for all requires more than physical infrastructure. It demands skilled local leadership, innovative governance frameworks, inclusive development approaches, and sustained capacity development at every level of urban governance. Cities are facing mounting pressures from rapid urbanization, climate change, social inequality, and economic transformation. The case for trained municipal officials, empowered citizens, and resilient institutions has never been more pressing.