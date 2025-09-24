S. 787, VetPAC Act of 2025

S. 787 would establish the Veterans Health Administration Policy Advisory Commission as a permanent body to review operations and provide annual recommendations to the Congress on the Veterans Health Administration (VHA). The 17‏‑‏member commission would be authorized to hire support staff, conduct studies, and enter into contracts for original research. Because the bill would allow 280 days to appoint members, CBO anticipates that the commission would begin operating in 2027.

On the basis of costs to operate similar advisory bodies, CBO estimates that salaries and benefits for commission staff, per diem payments and travel reimbursement for members, and other operating expenses would cost $1 million annually. In addition, CBO expects that the commission would use its authority to contract for original research to evaluate the effectiveness of VHA programs and compare performance across facilities. Using information on the cost of similar activities, CBO estimates those contracts would cost $1 million annually. In total, implementing S. 787 would cost $8 million over the 2025-2030 period. Such spending would be subject to the availability of appropriated funds.

The CBO staff contact for this estimate is Noah Callahan. The estimate was reviewed by Christina Hawley Anthony, Deputy Director of Budget Analysis.