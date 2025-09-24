OSCE Ambassador highlights key security and social progress during visit to Tuzla, Vukosavlje and Odžak

Odžak, 24 September 2025 – During his first official visit to Tuzla, Vukosavlje and Odžak, the Head of the OSCE Mission to Bosnia and Herzegovina (Mission), Ambassador Rick Holtzapple, reaffirmed the Mission’s commitment to supporting regional stability, arms control and effective institutional co-operation in Bosnia and Herzegovina.

The visit began with the opening ceremony of the Verification Centre for Deactivated Firearms of the Ministry of Interior of Canton Tuzla, a key step enhancing public safety and reducing the number of small arms and weapons in circulation. This facility will serve as an essential tool for sustainable disarmament initiatives in line with international standards.

In Tuzla, Ambassador Holtzapple met with Prime Minister Irfan Halilagić and members of his government to discuss measures to promote security and stability in the current political environment. Ambassador Holtzapple and Prime Minister Halilagić also discussed strategies to combat domestic violence, acknowledging progress made through the cantonal Co-ordination Body and the Action Plan.

Ambassador commended Tuzla Canton for its commitment to the rule of law and institutional transparency, and urged officials to maintain vigilance in enforcing the cantonal Law on Asset Declarations, particularly amid proposed amendments. He also highlighted urgent priorities, including police staffing shortages and the pending adoption of a new Law on Peaceful Assemblies, aligned with OSCE commitments.

In a meeting with Tuzla Mayor Zijad Lugavić, Ambassador Holtzapple underscored the political significance of the recently signed “Three Towns” Memorandum of Co-operation linking Tuzla, Bijeljina and Orašje. He encouraged turning this framework into tangible projects for citizens, highlighting Tuzla’s innovative efforts to improve air quality, which align with the environmental objectives of the Three Towns initiative. Ambassador also expressed hope that the initiative will foster co-operation between among the residents of all three cities, including promoting zero tolerance for inter-ethnic discrimination and bias.

The working day concluded with a meeting with the five mayors of the Majevica region, Čelić, Lopare, Sapna, Teočak and Ugljevik. The Ambassador acknowledged the extensive co-operation under the Majevica platform, addressing tourism, waste management, civil protection and energy efficiency. He underlined the need to prioritize the completion of demining, ensuring security and enabling growth. The Mission reaffirmed its commitment to support the municipalities in raising these issues with national institutions and international partners, while also helping them identify opportunities for joint projects to promote economic development.

On 24 September, Ambassador Holtzapple met with Vehid Šehić, chairman of the board of the “Pod Lupom” coalition, to discuss upcoming elections in BiH and underlined the importance of credible election observation to give citizens confidence in the legitimacy of their elected officials.

He then visited Vukosavlje where he thanked this Posavina region community for their dedication to building trust and social cohesion. Through the project “Možemo Bolje”, the Mission and its partners support local initiatives that make a real impact. Today’s workshop united voices for stronger, inclusive communities.

Later in Odžak, on behalf of the Mission, Ambassador Holtzapple signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the municipalities of Vukosavlje, Modriča, Šamac and Odžak. This agreement creates framework for inter-municipal co-operation, supported by the OSCE’s expertise, reinforcing commitment to joint development and governance across entity lines.

The Mission’s support of domestic efforts to deactivate small arms, promote co-operation among local government and communities, and ensure continue free and fair elections highlights the OSCE’s continued role as a reliable partner in promoting peace and security across Bosnia and Herzegovina.