Finnish Chair convenes Joint OSCE Forum for Security Co-operation and Permanent Council meeting on "Violation of Estonian Airspace by the Russian Federation on 19 September"

A joint meeting of the OSCE Forum for Security Co-operation (FSC) and the OSCE Permanent Council was held on 24 September, under Finland’s dual role as 2025 OSCE Chairpersonship and Chair of the FSC. Finland placed the “Violation of Estonian airspace by the Russian Federation on 19 September 2025” on the agenda of the meeting.

“We have decided to convene this joint meeting in light of the violation of Estonian airspace by Russian Federation on 19 September,” said Ambassador Vesa Häkkinen, Finland’s Permanent Representative to the OSCE and Chair of the Permanent Council. “Finland condemns Russian escalatory behaviour and urges Russia to immediately stop. This airspace violation should not be seen as an individual incident but part of a broader pattern of Russia´s reckless behavior and ignorance of international rules.”

“The violation of Estonian airspace is deeply concerning and unacceptable,” said Dr. Mari Neuvonen, Deputy Permanent Representative of Finland to the OSCE and Chair of the FSC. “This development must be viewed in the context of Russia’s ongoing war of aggression against Ukraine. The airspace violations and Russia’s broader campaign of malicious activities against other countries illustrates the seriousness of Russia’s threat to international security.”

Joint FSC-Permanent Council meetings are convened to discuss security issues affecting the OSCE region. The Chairpersonship of the Forum for Security Co-operation rotates three times a year. Finland will Chair the FSC until the end of 2025.