Recruiting for Good Launching Social Club for LA Professionals Who Do More Good

Staffing agency Recruiting for Good will reward referrals to companies hiring professional staff that results in a hire with 3 year foodie treats and parties.

Work in LA love to Kickass & Party for GOOD? Our Club is Made Just for You!” — Carlos Cymerman, Sweet Founder, Recruiting for Good

SANTA MONICA, CA, UNITED STATES, September 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Recruiting for Good (R4G) is a value driven staffing agency that generates proceeds by delivering staffing solutions to self-fund kids work programs, meaningful parties, and sweet community solutions that make a lasting difference.Recruiting for Good is launching ‘Kickass & Party for Good;" a social club for working professionals in LA who do more good.Professionals need to attend 'A Sweet Day in LA;' a monthly social party to meet, Recruiting for Good Founder in person; and pre-qualify for membershipAccording to Recruiting for Good Founder, Carlos Cymerman; "We're using Recruiting for Good collaboratively to fund 3 year treats for members; and sweet foodie parties for 3 years."Members can choose any foodie treat; favorite coffee shop, 'Erewhon,' smoothie shop, or restaurant.Members will be invited to A Sweet Day in LA and bring a friend plus 1, or mom; signature monthly parties (listed on Love to Party for Good Carlos Cymerman adds, To attend A Sweet Day in LA parties (attendees come on time or they'll miss all the fun; our social parties are for one sweet hour) Foodies attend the party with a book they love that made a difference in their life; and they will exchange it with someone else at the party to earn the treat of the day!"AboutSince 1998, value driven staffing agency Recruiting for Good (R4G) has been delivering sweet employment solutions by helping companies find and hire talented professionals they love in Accounting/Finance, Engineering, Information Technology, Marketing, and Operations. Recruiting for Good generates proceeds to fund The Sweetest Gigs (a meaningful work program for talented kids) and Girls Design Tomorrow™! To learn more visit: www.RecruitingforGood.com Good for You + Community Too!"We teach 3rd grade girls fulfillment through The Sweetest Gigs by the time they are in middle school; they are confident, self-aware, and striving for leadership positions!"In an effort to self-fund The Sweetest Gigs (and Girls Design Tomorrow™), Recruiting for Good is rewarding referrals to companies hiring professional staff; that result in a hire with The Sweetest 3-Year-Treats; Beauty Foodie Club Memberships, Fine Dining, and Luxury Shopping www.The3YearTreats.com Made Just for You!Love to Kickass for a Cause with a BFF or plus 1? Join the Club! Participate in Recruiting for Good's referral program to earn 3 $1,000 gift card to fund your training (hire a fitness coach or pay a gym membership for 1 year for 2 people). Upon completing a race or athletic feat on behalf of nonprofit; Recruiting for Good will donate $500 to nonprofit. www.LovetoKickass.com For a Sweet Cause, join The Club!Recruiting for Good is creating and hosting meaningful 1-hour social experiential and fulfilling celebrations at LA's Sweetest Restaurants and Shops to build community visit www.LovetoPartyforGood.com Good for You+Community TooLove to dine, party, and visit the spa with girlfriends? Join the club. Participate in Recruiting for Good's referral program to fund your beauty foodie club.Earn a three-year treat made for you to share and gift. And earn access to invite only signature parties at The Sweetest Restaurants for three years. To sign up visit www.TheBeautyFoodieClub.com Made Just for You!"A Sweet Day in LA" is a Monthly 1 Hour Social PartyLove to meet like-valued talented Foodies in your community and taste LA's Sweetest Treats. Attend 'A Sweet Day in LA.' Bring a book that made a difference in your life to exchange for a treat. First Party is for Adults and Kids (accompanied by sweet parents or grandparents) 1st party is on Saturday September 27th at 8 am to 9am rewarding oatmeal pancakes at Breakfast by Salt's Cure 714 Montana Avenue (1 treat per attendee, that brings a book)Look for Recruiting for Good Founder Carlos Wearing a Hat that Reads Celebrating Women to learn more visit www.ASweetdayinLA.com Attend to Appreciate Today!Carlos Cymerman

