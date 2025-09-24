AI Certs® Expands Global Network of Partners Driving Inclusive AI Education

NY, UNITED STATES, September 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- AI Certs, a leading global authority in vendor-aligned and role-based artificial intelligence certification , is advancing its mission to certify one billion learners in AI. The organization has emerged as a catalyst for democratizing AI literacy, ensuring that learners worldwide gain access to cutting-edge, industry-relevant skills that prepare them for the future of work.To accelerate this vision, AI Certs is inviting Authorized Training Partners (ATPs) to join its growing international network. By becoming an ATP, institutions play a critical role in expanding access to globally benchmarked certifications while shaping the next generation of AI-ready professionals in their regions.The ATP program is designed to empower colleges, training institutes, and education providers with comprehensive support, including co-branding, courseware access, exam vouchers, and marketing enablement. This collaborative model ensures that institutions can offer globally recognized certifications while adapting them to local market needs.As industries continue to accelerate digital transformation, the demand for AI-skilled professionals is projected to grow exponentially. AI Certs positions its ATP network at the center of this transformation, turning regional training providers into drivers of inclusive, future-ready education.Institutions seeking to become ATPs can learn more at AI Certs’ ATP Program page. About AI CERTsAI CERTsis a globally recognized certification body specializing in role-based credentials in artificial intelligence and blockchain technologies. Setting a global benchmark, all AI CERTsprograms follow ISO/IEC 17024:2012 standards for personnel certification, ensuring international recognition and rigorous quality assurance. This positions AI CERTscertifications as not just learning experiences but compliance-ready credentials trusted by employers, governments, and industry bodies worldwide.Serving a broad spectrum of roles, from developers and data analysts to business leaders and frontline teams, AI CERTsbridges the global tech skills gap with our ever-expanding portfolio. With 50 established role-based certifications currently in the market and 50+ new certifications in development, the organization remains firmly positioned at the forefront of emerging technology education.For more information, visit www.aicerts.ai

