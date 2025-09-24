AI Certs® Expands Global Network of Partners Driving Inclusive AI Education
To accelerate this vision, AI Certs is inviting Authorized Training Partners (ATPs) to join its growing international network. By becoming an ATP, institutions play a critical role in expanding access to globally benchmarked certifications while shaping the next generation of AI-ready professionals in their regions.
The ATP program is designed to empower colleges, training institutes, and education providers with comprehensive support, including co-branding, courseware access, exam vouchers, and marketing enablement. This collaborative model ensures that institutions can offer globally recognized certifications while adapting them to local market needs.
As industries continue to accelerate digital transformation, the demand for AI-skilled professionals is projected to grow exponentially. AI Certs positions its ATP network at the center of this transformation, turning regional training providers into drivers of inclusive, future-ready education.
Institutions seeking to become ATPs can learn more at AI Certs’ ATP Program page.
About AI CERTs®:
AI CERTs® is a globally recognized certification body specializing in role-based credentials in artificial intelligence and blockchain technologies. Setting a global benchmark, all AI CERTs® programs follow ISO/IEC 17024:2012 standards for personnel certification, ensuring international recognition and rigorous quality assurance. This positions AI CERTs® certifications as not just learning experiences but compliance-ready credentials trusted by employers, governments, and industry bodies worldwide.
Serving a broad spectrum of roles, from developers and data analysts to business leaders and frontline teams, AI CERTs® bridges the global tech skills gap with our ever-expanding portfolio. With 50 established role-based certifications currently in the market and 50+ new certifications in development, the organization remains firmly positioned at the forefront of emerging technology education.
For more information, visit www.aicerts.ai
Chintan Dave
AI CERTs
+1 646-429-0343
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
Instagram
Facebook
YouTube
X
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.