Houston man faces federal charges for violent carjackings

HOUSTON – A 22-year-old Houston man is set to make his initial appearance in federal court in connection with two carjackings, one of which resulted in the victim being shot, announced U.S. Attorney Nicholas J. Ganjei.

Jose Antonio Infante was in custody on related charges and expected to make his initial appearance before U.S. Magistrate Judge Richard W. Bennett at 10 a.m.

The five-count indictment, returned Sept. 16, alleges Infante used a firearm to carjack one victim June 8. Approximately a week later, he allegedly used a firearm to carjack a second victim. During that crime, the charges allege he discharged the weapon and struck the victim, causing serious bodily injury.

If convicted, Infante faces up to 15 years in federal prison for the first carjacking and up to 25 years for the second. If convicted of the related firearms charges, he could also receive another seven and 10 years, respectively, which must be served consecutively to any other prison term imposed. He also faces a maximum of 15 years for being a felon in possession of a firearm. The charges all carry possible fines of up to $250,000.

The FBI conducted the investigation with the assistance of the Harris County Sheriff’s Office. Assistant U.S. Attorney Justin R. Martin is prosecuting the case.

An indictment is a formal accusation of criminal conduct, not evidence. A defendant is presumed innocent unless convicted through due process of law.