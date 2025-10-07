Portland Man Charged with Felony Assault of a Federal Law Enforcement Officer Near Local ICE Office

PORTLAND, Ore.—A Portland man made his first appearance in federal court today after assaulting a federal officer near a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) office in South Portland.

Alexander Jay Boyce, 38, has been charged by criminal complaint with the felony offense of assaulting a federal officer.

According to court documents, on the evening of October 5, 2025, Boyce was part of a group of individuals encroaching on the driveway of the ICE building in South Portland. Law enforcement officers gave multiple warnings to the group to stay off federal property and began to clear the driveway. Rather than comply as directed, Boyce spit on the officer’s helmet. Federal officers immediately arrested Boyce.

“Nobody spits on the brave men and women of federal law enforcement and gets away with it. If you spit on a federal law enforcement officer, you will be hit with federal charges,” said Scott E. Bradford, U.S. Attorney for the District of Oregon.

Since June 13, 2025, the United States Attorney’s Office has charged 31 defendants with federal crimes for offenses committed at the ICE building, including assaulting federal officers, failure to comply, and depredation of government property.

Boyce made his first appearance in federal court today before a U.S. Magistrate Judge. He was released on conditions pending further court proceedings.

Felony assault of a federal officer is punishable by up to eight years in federal prison.

A criminal complaint is only an accusation of a crime, and a defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.