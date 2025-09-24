Connecting Visionaries for the Future of Real Estate: Registration Opens for the 44th FIABCI Global Leadership Summit

44th FIABCI Global Leadership Summit

FIABCI is pleased to announce that registrations are open for its 44th Global Leadership Summit, to be held in Panama City, Panama, from December 2 to 5, 2025.

PARIS, FRANCE, September 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- FIABCI, the International Real Estate Federation, is pleased to announce that registrations are now open for the 44th FIABCI Global Leadership Summit, to be held in Panama City, Panama, from December 2 to 5, 2025.In partnership with FIABCI-Panama, the proud Host Chapter, FIABCI warmly invites real estate professionals worldwide to participate in this landmark event. Early bird registration rates are available until October 7, 2025. FIABCI Members must register through the FIABCI App, where they'll find a dropdown menu with all necessary information; non-members are welcome to secure their spot by emailing FIABCI-Panama at fiabci-panama@fiabci.org.Held under the theme “Connecting Visionaries for the Future of Real Estate,” the summit will gather industry leaders, investors, policymakers, and innovators to explore how real estate can foster sustainable growth and urban transformation.Panama: A Strategic Backdrop for Global DialogueAs one of Latin America’s fastest-growing hubs for international business and real estate investment, Panama offers an ideal setting for the summit. With its strategic location bridging the Atlantic and Pacific Oceans, the country has established itself as a global logistics powerhouse and a gateway for multinational corporations, major infrastructure projects, and luxury developments.Program and LogisticsA summary of the program, along with logistical information and special accommodation rates, is available via the event’s official Trello board: https://trello.com/b/n53Y8pYQ/44th-fiabci-global-leadership-summit Hotel Accommodation – Special RatesThe main venue and official hotel partner is The Westin Playa Bonita, where FIABCI has secured preferential rates for attendees. Participants are strongly encouraged to book at the host hotel to ensure convenient access to all activities, as traveling through Panama City can be time-consuming.Deluxe Room Tropical View- Single Occupancy: USD $145.00 + 10% tax- Double Occupancy: USD $165.00 + 10% taxDeluxe Room Ocean View- Single Occupancy: USD $160.00 + 10% tax- Double Occupancy: USD $180.00 + 10% taxSuite Revival Tropical View- Single Occupancy: USD $200.00 + 10% tax- Double Occupancy: USD $220.00 + 10% taxPresidential Suite- Single Occupancy: USD $920.00 + 10% tax- Double Occupancy: USD $930.00 + 10% taxRates include:- Buffet breakfast at Restaurante Pacífica- Complimentary wireless internet access in guestrooms and public areasReservations can be made directly through the following official booking link, also available on the FIABCI App: https://www.marriott.com/event-reservations/reservation-link.mi?id=1756398073152&key=GRP&app=resvlink&inventoryMissing=true Travel InformationFor details on visa requirements, health and safety guidance, and other travel-related information, participants are invited to consult the dedicated document provided on the above Trello board.Stay ConnectedFollow FIABCI’s official social media channels and the FIABCI App for the latest updates on the 44th Global Leadership Summit.

44th FIABCI Global Leadership Summit | Teaser

